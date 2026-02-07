Michigan Hockey Defeats Michigan State in Dramatic Fashion in Epic 1 vs. 2 Showdown

The No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines hockey team defeated the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans on Friday night by a score of 4-3 at Yost Ice Arena.

After trailing 3-1, the Wolverines scored three unanswered goals, including the game-wining goal in overtime, to secure the victory in the instant classic.

At 10:27 into the third period, Michigan cut the Spartan lead to one when Asher Barnett found the back of the net to make it 3-2 MSU. Shortly thereafter, MSU went on a power play, but it was the Wolverines getting the equalizer on a shorthanded goal from Kienan Draper.

The score remained 3-3 heading into the overtime session when Jayden Perron one-time the game winner into the back of the net 3:10 into the period to send the Yost crowd into a frenzy and secure the win for the Maize and Blue.

Michigan vs. MSU season series and what's next

With the Friday night victory, the Wolverines are 2-1 in the season series against the Spartans, with Michigan having a chance to win the head-to-head battle outright when the two teams battle again on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Overall, Michigan is 23-4 with a 14-3 record in the Big Ten and are on a seven-game winning streak.

The Wolverines' 38 points in the conference is good for first place, but the Spartans also remain squarely in the mix to claim the Big Ten regular season crown as they sit at 36 points.

After Saturday's contest with MSU, Michigan will have seven games remaining in the regular season before preparing for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins in mid-March.