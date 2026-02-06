Why Dusty May Says His Team Displayed a Detroit Pistons-Like Culture in Latest Win

This past Sunday, Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May attended the Detroit Pistons game against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena.

May was there to see his former player and current Net forward Danny Wolf, while also getting the opportunity to watch former Wolverines Duncan Robinson and Caris Levert play on the other side.

In typical Dusty May fashion, he isn't just going to attend a basketball game to merely watch, as he likes to take things he learns from games he sees and try to apply those lessons to his own team if possible.

Michigan basketball coach Dusty May was at tonight’s Pistons thrashing of the Nets (130-77). After the game, he shared a hug with former Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who is an assistant coach in Brooklyn.



As it turns out, May observed something from the Pistons in that win that stood out to him, and, in turn, showed with his own team in Michigan's 110-69 win over Penn State on Thursday night at Crisler Center.

After the game, May told reporters in his postgame press conference that when he went to see the game in Detroit, he noticed JB Bickerstaff's team didn't have a drop off in intensity and effort even when going deep into the bench and having a big lead for much of the game.

That type of mentality was impressive to May and signaled what he thinks of as a positive team culture.

May on the Pistons and how his team showed similar traits against Nittany Lions

"I went to the Pistons game the other day and they had a big lead, and they went to their bench early—their third string guys, their two-ways," May said. "And I'm sitting there watching thinking 'wow, when your 13th man comes in and it looks a lot like your top three guys, your top four guys'—the way they play, the way they compete, every possession matters. I thought that's a testament to a real healthy culture and guys who love playing ball. And I thought we looked like that tonight.

"So, proud moment to see our young guys out there competing and playing a good brand of ball."

Michigan will have an opportunity to continue playing a good brand of basketball when the Wolverines look to stretch their winning streak to eight games when they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State in the teams' second matchup of the season.

The Wolverines won the first game in Ann Arbor on Jan. 23 by a score of 74-62.