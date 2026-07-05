Son of Former New York Yankees Legend Gary Sheffield Transfers to Michigan Baseball

Michigan baseball hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2022, the final season of head coach Erik Bakich — who left for Clemson. While the Tigers went to the NCAA Tournament in Bakich's first three years with the team, Michigan is hoping it can put the pieces together to get back there.

Maybe landing a son of a former New York Yankee could help.

Back on July 3, Noah Sheffield committed to play for Michigan, after spending two seasons at Florida State. He will come to Ann Arbor with three years of eligibility. He is the son of former Yankees great outfielder Gary Sheffield.

Former Florida State sophomore infielder Noah Sheffield has committed to #Michigan baseball after entering the portal this offseason via his IG.



He’s also the son of former MLB great Gary Sheffield. pic.twitter.com/dJQSqCC19V — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) July 4, 2026

Sheffield's path to Michigan

Sheffield was a star down in Tampa (FL) Jesuit, where he was named an All-American by Perfect Game. He batted a whopping .346 in high school and was one of the most coveted recruits going into college.

The Florida State Seminoles were able to land him and in his first season with the team, Sheffield played in eight games. He hit for .250 with a .400 on-base percentage. He had a pair of hits, two RBIs, three runs scored, and two walks.

Then this past season, in Sheffield's sophomore year, he played in 37 games with 26 starts. Sheffield saw time in multiple positions for the Seminoles. He was a designated hitter, played right and left field, along with time at second base.

FSU INF Noah Sheffield is entering the transfer portal I've been told.



In his two years at FSU, he hit .250 with 4 HRs and 31 RBIs with nine doubles. pic.twitter.com/1bYeUwkW3T — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) June 2, 2026

Once again, Sheffield batted .250 on the season in 112 at-bats. He had a .438 slugging percentage, and a .331 on-base percentage. Sheffield recorded 28 hits, four home runs, nine doubles, and 29 RBIs, while being walked 11 times. He also stole two bases in 2026.

Michigan went 34-24 this season, falling to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines are hopeful that adding Sheffield can help them get over the hump.

Son of a 9-time All-Star

Gary Sheffield played in the Major Leagues from 1988-2009, enjoying a fantastic career. He was a career .292 hitter and a nine-time All-Star.

Sheffield played for eight different franchises during his time in the MLB, starting out with the Milwaukee Brewers and finishing his career with the New York Mets.

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Sheffield won the Silver Slugger Award five times in 1992, 1996, 2003-2005. He won the NL Batting Championship in 1992, when playing with the San Diego Padres. Sheffield helped the Florida Marlins win a World Series in 1997.

He played right field for the majority of his career, and finished second in the MVP voting in 2003 with the New York Yankees.