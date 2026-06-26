Michigan Basketball Retains Star Point Guard After Coaching Shakeup

This week has seen sudden changes for the Michigan Wolverines basketball program.

Two-year head coach Dusty May left the program on Monday (June 22) to take the head coaching job for the Dallas Mavericks. Shortly after, it was announced that Mike Boynton Jr. would step in as the interim head coach.

Michigan coach Dusty May watches the video board during the NCAA national championship trophy after the team beat Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that, it leaves questions of which players and coaching staff members will stay or leave the program. The day after May left, star guard Trey McKenney hinted through social media that he would remain in Ann Arbor for his sophomore year, despite the changes happening at the helm.

Now, two days later, reports have come out that the starting point guard from the 2025-26 squad, Elliot Cadeau, is also staying with the Wolverines next season. Cadeau and McKenney were arguably two of the most vital players for UofM to retain heading into next year.

Elliot Cadeau is staying at Michigan, per his agent Drew Gross.



Massive news for the Wolverines. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 26, 2026

Shortly after reports came out about the Michigan point guard via X, Cadeau posted on Instagram with the caption “I bleed blue.”

The official University of Michigan basketball account also commented on the post with the “M” emoji.

With two of its most important players returning, it is hopefully a good sign of things to come for most of the roster to remain a part of the team in 2026-27.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) drives to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Gabe Cupps (4) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Why Cadeau is Vital to Retain

At times during the regular season, Cadeau was inconsistent. In some games, he looked like the best player on the floor, while in others, he was hard to watch.

However, when the NCAA Tournament came around and backup point guard L.J. Cason was out due to injury, Cadeau stepped up big time.

Cadeau was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and averaged over 12 points and 7.5 assists per game in the squad's national championship run. In the national championship against UConn, the PG finished with a game-high 19 points to seal the team's historic run.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) dribbles defended by UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

When watching the Wolverines in their tournament run, there was a dramatic difference in the flow of the offense with and without Cadeau on the court. Nearly every time he went to the bench, it was a struggle to find a rhythm.

Returning the point guard who brought that sort of value is key on the court, but also in the locker room, as a guy who knows what it takes to win it all.

It will be his last year in college before departing from the program for good, but he will be key to the Wolverines next season if Michigan wants a chance to repeat as national champions.