Michigan Basketball Retains Star Point Guard After Coaching Shakeup
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This week has seen sudden changes for the Michigan Wolverines basketball program.
Two-year head coach Dusty May left the program on Monday (June 22) to take the head coaching job for the Dallas Mavericks. Shortly after, it was announced that Mike Boynton Jr. would step in as the interim head coach.
With that, it leaves questions of which players and coaching staff members will stay or leave the program. The day after May left, star guard Trey McKenney hinted through social media that he would remain in Ann Arbor for his sophomore year, despite the changes happening at the helm.
Now, two days later, reports have come out that the starting point guard from the 2025-26 squad, Elliot Cadeau, is also staying with the Wolverines next season. Cadeau and McKenney were arguably two of the most vital players for UofM to retain heading into next year.
Shortly after reports came out about the Michigan point guard via X, Cadeau posted on Instagram with the caption “I bleed blue.”
The official University of Michigan basketball account also commented on the post with the “M” emoji.
With two of its most important players returning, it is hopefully a good sign of things to come for most of the roster to remain a part of the team in 2026-27.
Why Cadeau is Vital to Retain
At times during the regular season, Cadeau was inconsistent. In some games, he looked like the best player on the floor, while in others, he was hard to watch.
However, when the NCAA Tournament came around and backup point guard L.J. Cason was out due to injury, Cadeau stepped up big time.
Cadeau was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and averaged over 12 points and 7.5 assists per game in the squad's national championship run. In the national championship against UConn, the PG finished with a game-high 19 points to seal the team's historic run.
When watching the Wolverines in their tournament run, there was a dramatic difference in the flow of the offense with and without Cadeau on the court. Nearly every time he went to the bench, it was a struggle to find a rhythm.
Returning the point guard who brought that sort of value is key on the court, but also in the locker room, as a guy who knows what it takes to win it all.
It will be his last year in college before departing from the program for good, but he will be key to the Wolverines next season if Michigan wants a chance to repeat as national champions.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2