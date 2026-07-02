The Leaders and Best: Michigan Tops Ohio State, Big Ten in 2025-2026 Athletic Standings

The leaders and best.

That's what Michigan was in the 2025-2026 sports calendar. Not only did the maize and blue win a men's basketball national championship, but when it comes to the six major sports — not including hockey — football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, volleyball, and softball, Michigan was at the top of the Big Ten and among the best in the nation.

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CBS Sports ranked all 68 Power Four schools, using a point system, to determine which schools had the best year in all six major sports.

For Michigan, the Wolverines came in at No. 3 overall, behind Texas (No. 1) and Alabama (No. 2). The second Big Ten program was Nebraska, which came in at No. 5. As for Michigan's rivals: Ohio State tied with Oklahoma State at No. 34 overall and the Michigan State Spartans were ranked 52nd.

How this was graded

30% of each team's score came from regular-season wins and 70% of each team's score came from postseason wins.

Becoming bowl eligible or making the NCAA Tournament gave you 20 points and then each higher tier gave you more points. Ultimately, winning a national title gave a team the grand prize of 100 points. The final score was the average of all six participating sports.

For Michigan, the Wolverines had a final score of 50.09. The Longhorns took home first-place with a resounding 66.73, and the Crimson Tide were in second with a 53.27 score.

Michigan's national title propelled it

For Michigan, it was the winter sports that propelled it to a third-place finish, along with winning a national title.

The men's basketball team went on an unforgettable run that ended in the program's first national title since 1989. The Wolverines went 37-3 during the 2025-2026 campaign and Michigan ran right through its competition.

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The women's basketball program had an impressive 28-7 record and made a run in the NCAA Tournament. Kim Barnes Arico's program fell to Texas in the Elite Eight after crushing the likes of Holy Cross, NC State, and Louisville in the first three rounds.

Michigan fans are familiar with how the football program did. In Sherrone Moore's final season, the Wolverines went 9-3 in the regular season, with a loss to Texas in the bowl game.

The Wolverines' softball program went 36-22 this past season. Michigan made it to the NCAA regional, where it fell short against host Oklahoma.

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The Michigan baseball team didn't have the year it had hoped. The Wolverines fell to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament, and failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines' volleyball team had their best record since 2018, going 22-11. Michigan made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. One of Michigan's biggest wins came against then-ranked No. 10 Minnesota.

Overall, it was a great year for Michigan athletics, and the Wolverines hope to do similar things in 2026-2027.