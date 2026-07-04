5-Star Brandon McCoy Reaffirms to Michigan: Who's Left For Wolverines to Lock in?
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It feels like every day now that someone new is reaffirming their commitment to Michigan under Mike Boynton. The Wolverines' interim head coach was tasked with retaining a roster that has the ability to go on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament next season.
On Saturday, incoming five-star freshman guard Brandon McCoy Jr. was the latest to opt in with the Wolverines.
The 6'5" freshman from Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon was ranked as the No. 10 player in the 2026 cycle. McCoy Jr. was a late commitment in the Wolverines' class, but not only did he pledge to Michigan, but he did so in a unique way.
Speaking with the Fab Five during Michigan's Final Four game against Arizona, McCoy Jr. announced his intentions to play for Dusty May.
And while May is gone, coach Boynton played a heavy role in recruiting most of those players to Ann Arbor, having a role in McCoy Jr.'s recruitment, too.
Who has locked in with Michigan?
There have now been nine players announce they are playing for the Wolverines next season. Not only can Michigan field a team in 2026-27, but most of the key players have already announced their return.
Guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau were the first two players to announce their return. Following suit, transfer big men Moustapha Thiam and J.P. Estrella announced they would play for Michigan. LSU transfer Jalen Reed announced the same on Friday night.
Out of the incoming freshmen: Lincoln Cosby, Joseph Hartman, Malachi Brown, and Brandon McCoy Jr. have all reaffirmed.
- Guard Trey McKenney
- Guard Elliot Cadeau
- Guard Brandon McCoy Jr.
- Guard Joseph Hartman
- Wing Malachi Brown
- Forward Lincoln Cosby
- Forward Jalen Reed
- Forward J.P. Estrella
- Center Moustapha Thiam
Still waiting on an official decison
There are still five players yet to make a public announcement on what their plans are — Michigan still has one open scholarship.
- Guard L.J. Cason
- Wing Ricky Liburd
- Forward Oscar Goodman
- Forward Quinn Costello
- Center Marcus Moller
Obviously, landing Cason, Liburd, Goodman, and Costello would be major for Michigan. Cason was arguably the best backup point guard last season before tearing his ACL, and with the new 5-for-5 rule, Cason could make a return to the court late and give Michigan help for a late run.
Both Liburd and Goodman are going to be counted on to play big roles this season. Both players are likely going to battle McCoy Jr. for the starting wing spot next to McKenney and Cadeau.
While McCoy was the headline of the 2026 class, Quinn Costello was a top-40 recruit and has the chance to be really, really good for the Maize and Blue. Moller, another freshman, is likely a developmental piece, who the Wolverines like down the road.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop