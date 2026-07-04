5-Star Brandon McCoy Reaffirms to Michigan: Who's Left For Wolverines to Lock in?

It feels like every day now that someone new is reaffirming their commitment to Michigan under Mike Boynton. The Wolverines' interim head coach was tasked with retaining a roster that has the ability to go on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament next season.

On Saturday, incoming five-star freshman guard Brandon McCoy Jr. was the latest to opt in with the Wolverines.

The 6'5" freshman from Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon was ranked as the No. 10 player in the 2026 cycle. McCoy Jr. was a late commitment in the Wolverines' class, but not only did he pledge to Michigan, but he did so in a unique way.

Speaking with the Fab Five during Michigan's Final Four game against Arizona, McCoy Jr. announced his intentions to play for Dusty May.

Brandon McCoy Jr. is staying at Michigan, per ESPN sources. The momentum continues for Mike Boynton keeping together what’s regarded as a Top 5 roster for 2026-27. https://t.co/9eDuzjBbEJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 4, 2026

And while May is gone, coach Boynton played a heavy role in recruiting most of those players to Ann Arbor, having a role in McCoy Jr.'s recruitment, too.

Who has locked in with Michigan?

There have now been nine players announce they are playing for the Wolverines next season. Not only can Michigan field a team in 2026-27, but most of the key players have already announced their return.

Guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau were the first two players to announce their return. Following suit, transfer big men Moustapha Thiam and J.P. Estrella announced they would play for Michigan. LSU transfer Jalen Reed announced the same on Friday night.

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Out of the incoming freshmen: Lincoln Cosby, Joseph Hartman, Malachi Brown, and Brandon McCoy Jr. have all reaffirmed.

Guard Trey McKenney

Guard Elliot Cadeau

Guard Brandon McCoy Jr.

Guard Joseph Hartman

Wing Malachi Brown

Forward Lincoln Cosby

Forward Jalen Reed

Forward J.P. Estrella

Center Moustapha Thiam

Still waiting on an official decison

There are still five players yet to make a public announcement on what their plans are — Michigan still has one open scholarship.

Guard L.J. Cason

Wing Ricky Liburd

Forward Oscar Goodman

Forward Quinn Costello

Center Marcus Moller

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Obviously, landing Cason, Liburd, Goodman, and Costello would be major for Michigan. Cason was arguably the best backup point guard last season before tearing his ACL, and with the new 5-for-5 rule, Cason could make a return to the court late and give Michigan help for a late run.

Both Liburd and Goodman are going to be counted on to play big roles this season. Both players are likely going to battle McCoy Jr. for the starting wing spot next to McKenney and Cadeau.

While McCoy was the headline of the 2026 class, Quinn Costello was a top-40 recruit and has the chance to be really, really good for the Maize and Blue. Moller, another freshman, is likely a developmental piece, who the Wolverines like down the road.