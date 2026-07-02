Who's Next: 3 Players Who Need to Announce Return to Michigan Under Mike Boynton

Since being named the interim head coach, Mike Boynton Jr. has done a nice job of keeping his top players for next season. Boynton, who isn't even guaranteed to coach throughout this season, has operated as the next Wolverines' head coach and he's been recruiting his own team to stay in Ann Arbor following Dusty May's exit.

Arguably, Michigan's most important four players for next season, have affirmed their intentions to return to Ann Arbor in 2026-27. Guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, along with big men Moustapha Thiam and J.P. Estrella, will all wear the maize and blue next season.

Here are three more players we want to see announce they will return.

Guard Brandon McCoy Jr.

Prior to Dusty May leaving for the NBA, Michigan's roster was, in no doubt, fully intact and five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. was set to battle for a starting spot. Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney will need someone who can help the offense, while playing defense at the wing. McCoy is likely set to battle both Ricky Liburd and Oscar Goodman for that role.

McCoy Jr. was a late commit in the cycle, and it was a big one, being a five-star.

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"Brandon’s a super long, rangy, athletic, you know, he’s exactly what you, a build and create your 2K guard should look like," assistant coach Kyle Church said back in May. "He’s a wonderful young man, excited to be here, excited to come get better.

"I think he’s excited about the environment that I just mentioned, that we’re gonna have a lot of fun. We’re gonna work really hard. We’re gonna play together. And he is a, like I said, it felt like a portal addition given the timing and the talent. And it was a heck of a boost before the portal even opened."

With signing NIL deals, getting out would be tricky, especially for an elite recruit. But hearing an affirmation that he is coming to Michigan would help ease the minds of fans.

Guard L.J. Cason

This is more forward-thinking — with L.J. Cason suffering a season-ending torn ACL toward the end of the regular season a year ago. But Cason was arguably the top backup point guard in the country last season, spelling Elliot Cadeau.

With the NCAA passing the new 5-for-5 rule, Cason will have three years of eligibility left, and could come back late this season to give Michigan a late push in the NCAA Tournament.

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“Yeah, we’ve definitely thought about that,” Cason told The Wolverine. “Since that has been [reported to be likely to pass], me and the staff have talked. I’m sure by the time February comes, we’ll have a plan.”

Cason would become an immediate playmaker on the offensive end of the court. Michigan doesn't have an idea backup point guard on the team, and Cason would fit the bill. He can create his own shot, drill threes, and play defense.

Wing Ricky Liburd

Ricky Liburd didn't play a single second of basketball last season, but he's destined for a big role this year. The coaching staff, along with players, have been high on Liburd, and there is a real possibility he could earn a starting role at the wing.

Liburd is a 6'4" forward, who is a three-and-D type of player,

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"I feel like I'm just like an athletic wing, like a three-and-D, I could shoot," Liburd said on Go Blue Hoops back in May. "I can play defense, but I feel like my niche is like my defense and I do the intangibles. Like, I make the energy plays or if we need to stop, I'll go get that stop.

"If we need to rebound, I'll go get that rebound, you know, take a charge and maybe even setting a good screen just to get somebody else open. Like, I'm just all part of like impacting the game as like, as much as I can."

Even if Liburd doesn't start, he could be the sixth man on team, and with how much Michigan relies on its bench — getting Liburd back is key.