Jim Harbaugh reveals health issue that briefly took him off sideline for Chargers-Broncos game
Former Michigan and current Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh briefly left the sideline during Sunday's game against Denver with an apparent illness, causing a stir among the football community.
Harbaugh would later return to Los Angeles' sideline, as the Chargers went on to beat the Broncos, 23-16. The head coach detailed the reason for his brief departure during his postgame press conference.
"It's called atrial flutter," Harbaugh said. "I got into an episode today with it. Doctors checked me out and it got back into sinus rhythm, normal rhythm. I could tell there were some irregular beats."
Normally one to keep injury information regarding his team close to the vest, Harbaugh cracked a joke that he was willing to take about his own health status.
"I am medically qualified to talk about it," he joked. "When it's me, I'm allowed to."
Harbaugh revealed he's had a brief history of atrial flutter in the past, including one other time while coaching an NFL game.
"I've had a couple ablations, one in 1999 and one in 2012.," he said. "I always remember the one in 2012 because it was during the Monday Night game. Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers vs. the Chicago Bears, and Colin had a great night that night. I ended up having to have an ablation for that one, because it didn't go back into rhythm. But, 2-0 with arrythmias."
During his weekly press conference on Monday, current Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said he had a text exchange with Harbaugh in wake of Harbaugh's minor health scare.
"I sent him a text. He's going to the doctor today," Moore said. "He'd better go! Hope he's doing well."
