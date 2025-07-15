Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore reveals biggest lesson he learned from Jim Harbaugh
Heading into his second season as head coach at Michigan, Sherrone Moore is looking to get the Wolverines back into the College Football Playoff picture. Moore served as a critical part of former head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff during what is arguably the most successful run in program history, one that resulted in a national championship in 2023. But following Harbaugh's departure, Michigan stumbled its way to an 8-5 season in 2024, although the Wolverines did close out the year with back-to-back wins over Ohio State and Alabama.
But the bar in Ann Arbor is as high as it's ever been, and Moore knows it. Michigan is a program that has all of the tools and resources necessary to be a national championship contender every single year, and now Moore needs to figure out how he can achieve the same level of success that his predecessor did. Speaking with Adam Breneman recently, Moore revealed one of the biggest lessons he learned during his time working with Harbaugh.
"Oh man, I learned so many lessons," Moore said. "But I'd probably say that just because you've done something one way doesn't mean you always need to do it that way. Don't be afraid to be different, don't be afraid to go outside the box and do things outside of your comfort zone. I think that's why he's one of the best, because he's not afraid to be uncomfortable. We always talk about here that growth and comfort don't coexist. So you have to have that mindset, whether it's in life, whether it's in football, that it's going to be hard. It can be different. It's okay, who cares? Work at it, get better at it, but try to find the best way for that team, those people, that group to attack the problem."
There's no question that Moore is figuring out how to do things differently now that he's calling the shots. Michigan's new stance on NIL and aggressiveness on the recruiting trail is a direct result of Moore's influence, and the results are undeniable. Assuming Michigan hits on some of the targets it's favored to land in the coming weeks, Moore will finish with his second consecutive top 10 recruiting class nationally since taking over in Ann Arbor, highlighting that success is often the result of being bold enough to change.
Moore also made other significant changes in Ann Arbor, particularly to his staff. Moore hired Sean Magee as the team's General Manager back in 2024, and he hired a new offensive coordinator this past offseason when he brought in Chip Lindsey from North Carolina. Moore also reworked his quarterback room from last season, adding five-star QB Bryce Underwood, along with veteran transfers Mikey Keene (Fresno State) and Jake Garcia (ECU). Compared to what things looked like when Harbaugh was in town, Moore is certainly putting his own fingerprint on the Michigan Football program by doing things that, in many ways, are a departure from tradition.
In today's era of college athletics, the ability to adapt is just as important as anything else -- and Michigan is adapting with Moore leading the way.
