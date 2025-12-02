Michigan’s senior kicker will join top prospects as he looks to impress NFL scouts
Michigan senior kicker Dominic Zvada has accepted an invitation to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The event is meant for the nation’s top college football stars to showcase their potential to all 32 NFL teams.
It isn’t the first time the Wolverines have sent a kicker to the event. In 2023, Jake Moody, who is now a kicker for the Washington Commanders in the NFL, represented the Maize and Blue.
A season ago, Kenneth Grant competed in the game, while in 2024 Cornelus Johnson, Josh Wallace, Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones suited up.
Zvada’s Time at Michigan
As a junior in 2024, Zvada had an elite season, garnering All-American honors in his first year with UofM after transferring in from Arkansas State. In that season, he only missed one field goal (21-for-22), kicking 95.45 percent on the year, while tying the single-season record for most Big Ten Weekly honors in a single season with four.
All of that set big expectations for the Chandler, Ariz. native heading into his final season. However, his stats didn’t quite reach the levels they did in 2024. He finished the regular season making 15 of 22 field goal attempts.
The best game of the 2025 season for Zvada came against Ohio State, knocking through all three of his field goal attempts, two of which gave Michigan an early 6-0 lead.
Michigan fans can watch Zvada compete in the game on Jan. 27, 2026, which is taking place in Frisco, Texas.
