Wolverine Digest

Michigan’s senior kicker will join top prospects as he looks to impress NFL scouts

After an elite 2024 season and a strong finish in 2025, Zvada will represent Michigan in the annual NFL prospect event.

Justice Steiner

Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada (96) attempts a field goal against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.
Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada (96) attempts a field goal against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan senior kicker Dominic Zvada has accepted an invitation to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The event is meant for the nation’s top college football stars to showcase their potential to all 32 NFL teams.

It isn’t the first time the Wolverines have sent a kicker to the event. In 2023, Jake Moody, who is now a kicker for the Washington Commanders in the NFL, represented the Maize and Blue.

A season ago, Kenneth Grant competed in the game, while in 2024 Cornelus Johnson, Josh Wallace, Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones suited up.

Zvada’s Time at Michigan 

As a junior in 2024, Zvada had an elite season, garnering All-American honors in his first year with UofM after transferring in from Arkansas State. In that season, he only missed one field goal (21-for-22), kicking 95.45 percent on the year, while tying the single-season record for most Big Ten Weekly honors in a single season with four.

All of that set big expectations for the Chandler, Ariz. native heading into his final season. However, his stats didn’t quite reach the levels they did in 2024. He finished the regular season making 15 of 22 field goal attempts.

Zvada
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shakes hands with place kicker Dominic Zvada (96) after an extra point against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best game of the 2025 season for Zvada came against Ohio State, knocking through all three of his field goal attempts, two of which gave Michigan an early 6-0 lead.

Michigan fans can watch Zvada compete in the game on Jan. 27, 2026, which is taking place in Frisco, Texas.

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

Home/Football