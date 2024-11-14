Former Michigan Football '25 QB commit Carter Smith predicted to land at new school
Former Michigan commit Carter Smith de-committed from the Wolverines back on October 30 when the Bryce Underwood talks started to really heat up. Michigan is attempting to lure Underwood from LSU for an upward of $10 million. Once those talks began to intensify, Smith began looking at other options. One of those options was Wisconsin where he took a visit.
But on Thursday, On3's Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction for Smith to land with Florida State.
According to the Composite, Smith is the 158th-ranked player in the country and the No. 14 quarterback. Smith was Michigan's lone quarterback commitment in the '25 class and once he de-committed the Wolverines are left looking for a signal caller.
Michigan is putting most of its chips in Underwood's basket. But with the transfer portal, the Wolverines will likely look to bring in a veteran presence into the fold, as well.
