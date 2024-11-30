Michigan QB Davis Warren's epic quote after defeating Ohio State
Legendary games often lead to legendary moments, and even some legendary quotes. That was certainly the case on Saturday following Michigan's incredible 13-10 upset victory over No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus.
After securing the victory, some of the Wolverines grabbed the block M flag with the intention of doing what they did back in 2022 - planting it at the 50-yard line. Except this time, the Buckeyes decided they weren't going to allow it, leading to a postgame fight between the two rival programs.
Meeting with the media during the postgame press conference, quarterback Davis Warren shared his thoughts on the topic.
"We're going to win in your house and we're going to plant the flag," Warren said. "You should've done something about it."
Legendary stuff from Warren.
The Wolverines entered the game as a three-touchdown underdog, but it soon became apparent that the Michigan defense was creating issues for Ohio State's high powered offense. The two teams entered the half tied at 10-10, and the score remained that way until kicker Dominic Zvada nailed a 21-yard field goal to seal the victory.
With the win, the Wolverines have now won four straight over the Buckeyes. To make matters worse for Ryan Day, Michigan's win will also prevent Ohio State from playing for a conference championship for the fourth consecutive season.
