One of Michigan's top returning weapons lands on preseason 1st Team All-American list
When one of Michigan's most productive players from last season announced he was returning for another year in Ann Arbor, it gave the Wolverines a significant boost in their championship aspirations. And while kickers aren't often viewed as true "weapons," there's no doubt that Dominic Zvada is exactly that for Michigan.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Zvada had been named to the Sporting News Preseason 1st Team All-American list, highlighting just how critical he is to Michigan's success.
In 2024, Zvada set both the single-season and career program records for made field goals of 50 yards or more, hitting seven. He also tied the school mark for most Big Ten weekly honors in a season with four. Among his biggest moments were two clutch field goals against Ohio State that proved pivotal in the Wolverines' 13-10 upset victory in Columbus. His efforts earned him first-team All-American honors and the title of Big Ten Kicker of the Year.
Having a reliable kicker like Zvada clearly takes pressure off the offense. Speaking with the media over the weekend, Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey called it a luxury to have someone who can consistently convert from long range.
"I've been in places before where you had to get a lot closer before you were even thinking about a field goal," Lindsey said. "So you'd end up going for it on fourth down more often. But I think he hit seven from over 50 yards last year? That's unbelievable. He's definitely a big part of our team."
Michigan's offense has added plenty of firepower this offseason, and there's optimism that the Wolverines won't need to lean as heavily on the kicking game in 2025. But in tight games, when the difference between three points and none can often decide the outcome, having a proven kicker like Zvada could make all the difference.
More Michigan News
Michigan enters 2025 season as strong contender for College Football Playoff
Michigan Football: 2 Wolverines named to annual 'freaks' list
Michigan ranks among college football's best in producing NFL Hall-of-Fame players