2025 Four-Star OT Ziyare Addison Puts Michigan In Top Group
When discussing Riverview (Fla.) Sumner High offensive tackle Ziyare Addison, it makes no sense to dance around the obvious— the four-star blocker is a pure punisher. After racking up 50 pancakes last year as a junior, the 6-5, 285-pound blocker has amassed a litany of offers, and Michigan is one of the latest to enter the mix with a scholarship. And now that the Wolverines have solidified interest in the nation’s No. 14 offensive tackle, U-M has quickly catapulted up Addison’s list and made the cut for his recently released top group.
After watching Addison’s highlight tape on Hudl, it is clear to see why Michigan is pursuing the highly coveted prospect. Addison moves well for his size, and he’s equipped with a mean streak that results in washed out pass rusher after washed out pass rusher.
Recently, Wolverine Digest caught up with the respectfully nasty blocker, and Addisoon expressed confidence in his ability, noting that he “wasn’t surprised” that Michigan offered.
“I knew it was coming,” Addison said. “I was offered by the OL coach that morning.”
Later in the discussion, Addison recognized that as National Champions, Michigan is known to develop offensive lineman, and this facet of the Wolverines’ program is appealing to the blue chip recruit.
Now with a Michigan offer to his name, Addison confirmed that he plans to visit Ann Arbor “in the summer,” though an official date is not set in stone. Whenever the Michigan target winds up on campus, the Wolverines coaching staff will need to put together a convincing presentation in order to earn Addison’s prospective pledge since so many other powerhouse programs are in consideration.
Along with Michigan, Addison named Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, UCLA and Stanford as other members of his top group. On Twitter, Addison posted that he has official visits planned to Penn State, Florida State and UCLA, leaving two other schools to vie for his remaining official visit slots.
Apart from his talent on the gridiron, Addison is also a wrestler and competes on the track and field team for the Sting Rays, so he’s a well-rounded athlete who prides himself on versatility.
Here is a breakdown of Addison’s skill set from 247Sports.com Director of Scouting Andrew Irvins:
“Enticing offensive line prospect with developmental upside given growth potential and movement patterns. Measured roughly 6-foot-4.5, 280 pounds spring after junior season and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Has played primarily tackle at the prep level, but ceiling might ultimately be highest at one of the guard spots. Still, is athletic enough to protect the corner with improved technique. Fires out of his stance and is quick to initiate contact. Frequently finds himself in control of his body and will seal off run lanes with impressive core balance. Can get caught reaching and lunging in pass sets, but does have the upper body strength to extend the arc when he gets his hands on an assignment. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can play multiple spots up front depending on how the body matures. Will likely need a few semesters in the weight room before he's ready to go on Saturdays.”
As Irvins notes, Addison has all the tools to wind up in the NFL one day, and perhaps he fancies the idea of being trained by an offensive line pro-producing factory such as Michigan.
