2025 top-10 PG includes Michigan basketball in his top group
Michigan is right in the mix for 2025 four-star point guard, Isaiah Denis. Recently, the Davidson (NC) Davidson Day prospect named a top 10 list and he included Michigan in it. The Wolverines will be competing with Cincinnati, Kansas, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.
According to 247Sports Composite, Denis is the 72nd-ranked prospect overall and the 13th-best combo-guard in the '25 cycle. He is a 6-foot-5 guard but is considered a point guard, first. Denis has scheduled an official visit to Ann Arbor for September 21.
Here is 247Sports' Travis Branham's scouting report on Denis:
Isaiah Denis is a big combo guard standing 6-foot-5 with a lean frame and plus-athleticism. His biggest strength on the court at this stage lies in his ability to make shots from three both off the catch and bounce but is also capable of creating off the dribble and finishing above the rim. Denis shot 36-percent from three during the EYBL season but also has shown flashes of upside as a playmaker and facilitator. At this stage, Denis is best-suited playing off the ball given his shot-making but with the feel and vision he has shown as a passer, he has upside to become a more versatile and true combo guard as he continues to develop his handle.
Michigan is still looking for its first commitment in the 2025 cycle under Dusty May. The Wolverines have been making several top lists, and with so much interest, it would make sense for Michigan to get a commitment sooner than later.
