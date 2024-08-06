Michigan basketball: New roster released, jersey numbers for newcomers
Michigan basketball officially released its 2024-25 men's basketball roster. The roster consists of 15 players. There are 12 scholarship players on the roster and three walk-ons to come up with 15 total.
There are four freshmen, one being former Michigan assistant coach Howard Eilsey's son, who is a walk-on. Howard Eisley Jr. is now with the Wolverines, a name we had not heard about coming onto the roster. He is joined by L.J. Cason, Justin Pippen, and Phat Phat Brooks.
Michigan also has all six transfers enrolled and are officially on the roster. They are joined by the three returning Wolverines from the Juwan Howard era: Jace Howard, Nimari Burnett, and Will Tschetter. There is only one jersey number change. That being Howard who was previously No. 15 and is now wearing No. 7.
Below you can see every player, their jersey numbers, height, and weight heading into the 2024-25 season.
Freshmen numbers, Height, Weight
G L.J. Cason - No. 2 - 6-foot-2 - 190-pounds
G Howard Eisley Jr. - No. 5 - 6-foot - 195-pounds
G Phat Phat Brooks - No. 8 - 6-foot-2 - 190-pounds
G Justin Pippen - No. 10 - 6-foot-3 - 180-pounds
Transfer numbers, Height, Weight
F/C Danny Wolf - No. 1 - 7-foot - 250-pounds
G Tre Donaldson - No. 3 - 6-foot-3 - 195-pounds
G Roddy Gayle Jr. - No. 11 - 6-foot-5 - 205-pounds
G Rubin Jones - No. 15 - 6-foot-5 - 190-pounds
F Sam Walters - No. 24 - 6-foot-10 - 200-pounds
C Vlad Goldin - No. 50 - 7-foot-1 - 250-pounds
Returning Wolverines, Height, Weight
G Nimari Burnett - No. 4 - 6-foot-5 - 200-pounds
G Jace Howard - No. 7 - 6-foot-7 - 215-pounds
F Harrison Hochberg - No. 13 - 6-foot-7 - 220-pounds
G Ian Burns - No. 14 - 6-foot-6 - 205-pounds
F Will Tschetter - No. 42 - 6-foot-8 - 230-pounds
Men's Hoops: Predicting Michigan basketball's rotation in 2024-25
After spending two seasons at Ohio State, Roddy Gayle Jr. is 'glad' he's at Michigan
Sam Walters is eager to show what he can do at Michigan: 'I can really do everything on the floor'