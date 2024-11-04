4-star Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng on latest Michigan visit: 'This was the best one'
Michigan is set to finish strong in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines currently have 18 commits in the class and are projected to flip several top prospects. Michigan is also targeting the top-ranked player in all of the '25 cycle -- five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.
But Michigan is also targeting one of the top defensive players in the country. Four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng was back in Ann Arbor for the fourth time and wanted one more chance to see the Wolverines back in action. The Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy prospect spoke with Michigan Wolverines On SI's Senior Writer Trent Knoop about the visit over the weekend.
Owusu-Boateng said over the summer that every visit he's taken to Michigan has exceeded expectations and he noted the same thing about seeing the Wolverines play Oregon. He said Michigan continues to make him feel like a top priority and this was the best visit yet.
"Visit was great, made me feel like a priority," Owusu-Boateng said about his visit. "This one was the best one."
Owusu-Boateng will make his college decision on December 4. He wanted to give Michigan one last look before he visits Notre Dame this upcoming weekend and then going down to Texas at the end of November.
With Michigan being down this season, there is a strong chance of a player like Owusu-Boateng coming into Ann Arbor and seeing early playing time. He is the 107th-ranked prospect in the county, per 247Sports' Composite. But it's not just early playing time that is drawing Owusu-Boateng to Michigan -- it's the alumni and what the University of Michigan can do for you after college.
"Obviously having a chance to play really early sticks out," said Owusu-Boateng. "Not only that but the alumni and the network of the Block M -- It can take you very far!"
Michigan hosted several top prospects when it faced Oregon this past weekend. Owusu-Boateng had a chance to network and talk to both current commitments and potential teammates if he would end up an Ann Arbor. It's fascinating what Sherrone Moore and Michigan are currently building in Ann Arbor with several other rumblings of good news heading their way.
"Playing with Dawgs like that will only help me and the defense," Owusu-Boateng said of Michigan getting talent in the '25 class. "I’m hoping they have the same mindset as me to dominate and have a commitment to excellence."
What does Owusu-Boateng like the most about the scheme he could be playing in? He enjoys the fact that Michigan runs its defense through the linebackers and gives them a chance to make plays.
"The defense is fitted around linebackers and gives us the flexibility to make plays!"
Michigan will continue to push for Owusu-Boateng in hopes of landing an elite talent.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore assesses Kirk Campbell as the Michigan offensive coordinator
COLUMN: QB is no longer the most concerning issue with the Michigan football program
Ref on if Oregon's controversial touchdown should've been overturned: 'I don't know'