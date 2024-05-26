2026 Four-Star Forward TJ Crumble Talks Michigan Offer, Visit Plans
After an offseason full of scanning and plucking players from the transfer portal, Michigan Basketball is now turning its attention to the recruiting trail.
Three days ago, 2026 Cleveland (Oh.) Lutheran East forward TJ Crumble became one of the most recent prospects to pick up a scholarship offer from Dusty May and the new U-M hoops regime, and this opportunity certainly resonated with the four-star recruit.
“It felt really good getting the offer,” Crumble told Wolverine Digest. “It always means a lot to me when a D1 program believes in my talents, which goes to show the work I’m putting in is paying off.”
“It’s in the big 10 conference which I like a lot,” Crumble said. “Their academics are really good, which is important to me and my family and their rich athletic history across their sports programs and their history of developing wings / forwards like me.”
Standing at 6-8 and 215 pounds, Crumble is a dynamic scorer who can operate from the outside or inside the arc. Crumble is a smooth ball handler when driving to the bucket, but he’s got the vision to hit his teammates for open jumpers and the anticipation required to clean up the glass as well. Last year, Crumble averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game, showing that he was an extremely productive member of his high school squad.
“I’m a stretch forward that plays outside-in with a high iq to pass to my teammates in the right areas to be able to score,” Crumble said.
That certainly sounds like the type of play coach May could utilize in his offense at Michigan. As a result, Crumble picked up his offer from the Wolverines’ this past week after steadily building a relationship with the U-M staff after coach May put all the pieces to his program in place.
“Most of my conversations have been with Coach Church and Coach Keem,” Crumble said. “Coach Keem was at a few of my games this past weekend in Indiana.”
Now with an offer from Michigan to his name, Crumble is putting together his visit schedule so that he can evaluate which school would be the best fit for his athletic and academic desires.
“I plan on visiting Michigan in the near future most likely after AAU and the dead period,” Crumble said. “I also plan on visiting other schools including Ohio State, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame along with others that aren’t officially set yet.”
Based on that visit itinerary, Crumble is focusing on Midwest programs with a quality academic profile, so Michigan checks those boxes quite well.
According to the 247Sports.com Composite scale, Crumble is ranked as the No. 12 small forward in the nation and the No. 38 player overall.
