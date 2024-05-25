2026 Top 10 OT Pepe Keenyi ‘Excited’ To Meet Michigan Staff
Over the years, IMG Academy has been a fertile recruiting ground for Michigan, and the Wolverines are looking to pull another dominant prospect out of the prep school in offensive tackle Pepe Keenyi. Currently ranked as the No. 6 OT in the country according to 247Sports.com, Keenyi picked up an offer from U-M on Wednesday, which marked offer No. 30 for the 6-7, 300-pounder.
“My reaction was excited,” Keenyi told Wolverine Digest. “I’ve been waiting for this offer [because] Michigan is a great program with tradition that develops their lineman.”
Currently, Michigan center and former IMG lineman Greg Crippen will be competing for a starting spot on the Wolverines’ offensive line ahead of the 2024 season, and Keenyi could follow a similar path, albeit on the edge of the line as a tackle, if he were to commit to U-M.
“I know Michigan has great coaches, develops their players and has a great game atmosphere.”
So, the IIMG-to-Ann Arbor pipeline is already established, and Keenyi is planning on making the trip up to Michigan this summer in order to evaluate the National Champions’ program for himself when time allows.
“I’m excited to meet the staff this summer on an unofficial,” Keenyi said.
In addition to his trip to the mitten, Keenyi is planning on making stops at Georgia, USC, Florida State, Alabama and Oregon, so he will have a busy schedule over the next several months. Last month, Keenyi traveled to the Ducks’ campus to observe Oregon’s spring game, so he clearly has a lot of interest in the freshly minted Big Ten program and is quite entrenched in the recruiting process.
On the field, Keenyi already possesses collegiate lineman size, and he’s pretty light on his feet for a player of his stature. The Michigan target played right tackle for IMG last season, though he appears to have the ability to slide over to left tackle if need be, though it is unclear which side of the line the Michigan staff projects him to at the moment.
To further illustrate Keenyi’s ability and on-field performance, he four-star prospect was selected as a member of the 2023 MaxPreps Sophomore 1st team All-American squad, so he’s already racking up some impressive accolades before he even begins his junior season.
