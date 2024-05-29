2026 Top 5 TE Ian Premer Recalls ‘Crazy’ Feeling When Michigan Offered
Though Jim Harbaugh has left Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL, many of his philosophies still live throughout Schembechler Hall. In particular, Harbaugh coveted multi-sport recruits as it showed a general athleticism and drive to succeed that he felt was highly transferable to the gridiron. Recently, Michigan extended an offer to 2026 Great Bend (Kans.) four-star wide receiver / safety Ian Premer, who is a noted three-sport athlete at his high school, and the dynamic prospect was both caught off guard yet elated to pick up a scholarship offer from U-M.
“I did not know the offer was coming,” Premer told Wolverine Digest. “It felt pretty crazy to be offered by the defending National Champs.”
Surely, Michigan’s ability to put together a peerless 15-0 campaign a year ago made waves throughout the recruiting ranks. Given the massive success that Michigan had throughout the 2023 season, Ann Arbor is an attractive destination for burgeoning high school recruits, but Premer has taken notice of the program's long, storied dominance as well.
”Obviously when you think of Michigan, the football program comes to mind and all the success that they have had there,” Premer said.
According to 247Sports.com, Premer actually projects as a tight end at the next level, and to that effect he is ranked as the No. 4 tight end in the nation (No. 63 overall). Michigan has a noted track record of utilizing and developing its tight ends— look no further than current U-M tight end Colston Loveland— so there’s a blueprint for Premer to follow if he were to eventually commit to the Wolverines.
”I have called coach Casula once and felt that conversation went pretty great,” Premer said.
As Premer alluded to, he is still building his relationship with U-M tight ends coach Steve Casula, and taking a visit to Ann Arbor this summer would go a long way in further accomplishing that goal from both parties’ perspectives.
At the moment, Premer has not scheduled any summer visits yet but says that he will be putting together his visit itinerary soon. When that happens, Michigan has a good chance to secure a visit from the 6-6, 210-pounder who also excelled on the hardwood and as a baseball player during his sophomore year of high school.
In terms of his football accolades, Premer logged 32 receptions for 528 yards and nine touchdowns on offense. Given his 16.5 yards per catch average and his towering stature, Premer is a big play threat for the Panthers every time he steps onto the field, but he also causes quite a dilemma for opposing quarterbacks. At the risk of stating the obvious, it’s difficult for offenses to throw over top of the 6-6 athlete who snagged four interceptions in addition to his 64 tackles a year ago.
In the past, Michigan has had a bit more success in switching players from offense to defense or vice-versa, and the Washington Commanders 2nd round selection of Mike Sainristil is a textbook example of a player who started out as a receiver then truly flourished once he was lined up in the secondary as a nickel cornerback. Now, that’s not to say that Premer is going to be flipped from one side of the field to the next, but the Wolverines are comfortable and have had success in utilizing a dynamic skill set and have proof that the team will work to find the best fit for a player in college.
Here is a breakdown on Premer from 247Sports.com National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins:
“Premer is one of the nation’s best two-sport athletes and legit college prospect in football and basketball. He averaged 21.2 points and 9.2 rebounds a game on the hardwood and can play above the rim. He’s being recruited heavier for football and was productive on both sides of the ball last season. At 6-5, 205 pounds, he was a jumbo receiver who caught 32 balls for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 64 tackles and four interceptions playing safety but tight end is his likely meal ticket at the next level and beyond. He has that great frame, runs well, natural hands, routinely wins jump balls and gives you something after the catch. He lines up predominately out wide but will occasionally move in to the slot. He has a huge catch radius and you can see his hoops background in how easy he wins 50-50 balls and should be an immediate red zone threat. We love the ceiling and feel he’s a high major Power 4 prospect who can play for any school in the country.”
