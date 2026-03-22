Michigan Basketball's Excellent Play Has 5-Star Point Guard Taking Notice

After wins over Howard and Saint Louis, No. 1 seed Michigan is headed to its seventh Sweet 16 appearance in the Wolverines' last seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Dusty May has the program rolling on the court and May has been an excellent recruiter for the Maize and Blue.

The Wolverines have the 247Sports' No. 5 recruiting class coming into Ann Arbor next season, and now Michigan has really shifted its focus to the 2027 recruiting class. While the Wolverines don't have any commitments yet, Michigan has some high profile plays taking notice.

That includes Branson (MO) Link Academy point guard Davion Thompson. The 6'2" point guard is ranked as the No. 24 player in the 2027 cycle and the No. 5 point guard in the class, per the Composite. Recently, the 5-star guard spoke with Rivals to update his recruitment and Michigan is squarely in the mix.

What Thompson likes about Michigan

Thompson is in continued conversation with several programs. He has been to Arkansas, Indiana, and Michigan, but teams like Oklahoma, Virginia, and Michigan State are also recruiting Thomspon and the Wolverines have several teams they will have to beat out to land the talented guard.

However, Thompson told Rivals that he has a close relationship with Michigan basketball assistant Akeem Miskdeen and the two of them speak quite often. Also, it's hard not to like how Dusty May uses his guards. After bringing over Elliot Cadeau from North Carolina, Cadeau runs the offense, has freedom, and can shoot the ball — something guards love to see.

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“I talk with Coach Keem [Akeem Miskdeen] all the time," Thompson told Rivals. "The campus is nice, and the facilities. They have multiple practice gyms and multiple facilities for the basketball team. When I went up there, the training room and everything were getting redone. They like to have one really good playmaker and then get a lot of good wings to fit around them, like Yaxel (Lendeborg). And they get a good big man every time. So just giving their guards the freedom to make reads and play off-ball screens.”

Thompson also told Rivals about what kind of coach he wants to play for. Everything he said screams Dusty May and the Wolverines will likely be right in his recruitment until the very end.

“I want to play for a coach who is going to push me every day and just let me rock," Thompson told Rivals. "A coach who will give me the freedom to make reads and be able to come in and make a big impact as a freshman.”