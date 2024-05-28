Michigan Commit Bobby Kanka Discusses Relationship With Fellow Commits, U-M Staff Before June Official Visit
In recent days, Michigan has made a charge to bolster its recruiting department in Ann Arbor by hiring a fleet of new staffers to help survey the country for future Wolverines. However, Michigan already has a handful of commits in the 2025 cycle, including a pair of talented in-state prospects in Howell (Mich.) three-star defensive lineman Bobby Kanka and Franklin (Mich.) Wylie E Groves offensive lineman Avery Gach.
Last August, Kanka became the first pledge in Michigan’s ‘25 class, and Gach is actually the most recent player to pick the Wolverines, but the two both share a love for the maize and blue and have built a strong relationship over the past several months. Feel free to throw Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith into the mix as well according to Kanka.
“I’ve gotten closer to Carter and Avery,” Kanka told Wolverine Digest. “They’re both genuine and good dudes and I can relate to them on multiple levels, especially Avery.”
Both hailing from Michigan, Kanka and Gach have a lot in common, and an interesting facet is that they may be lined up against each other during practice when they make it to the next level. Additionally, they both see Michigan as a terrific location to hone their potential at both on and off the field.
“What stood out to be most about Michigan was how you can play top tier football and graduate from one of the best universities in the country at the same time,” Kanka said.
Soon enough, Kanka, Gach and Smith are all slated to take official visits to Michigan on June 21, so that group, along with Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall and Alcoa (Tenn.) three-star tight end Eli Owens, will have an opportunity to get to know the Michigan staff on an even more direct level.
“The relationships with the new staff are just getting started,” Kanka said. “But I’m looking forward to building those over time.”
Originally, Kanka committed to the Wolverines when Jim Harbaugh was leading the U-M program, but Michigan has maintained a certain level of continuity with Sherrone Moore now assuming the head coaching duties. So, that official visit weekend will be a prime opportunity for these Michigan commits to get to know each other and their future coaches on campus at the same time.
“I’m pretty sure that’s the weekend for all the commits to go to,” Kanka said.
Kanka, who says he grew up in a Michigan household, has put together a productive offseason as he prepares for his senior campaign at Howell.
“Offseason has been going great,” Kanka said. “I’m a lot heavier, athletic, and stronger than I was last year.”
Those words should symbolize bad news for opposing offensive lines since Kanka compiled 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks in only five and a half games. So, with hopefully a full senior season’s worth of games and an improved physical profile, Kanka is determined to outdo his pace from the 2023 season.
Checking in at 6-5 and 280 pounds, Kanka had an encouraging message for Michigan fans before he returns to campus next month.
“I’d like Michigan fans to know that they’re getting a guy with a mindset and work ethic that will compete with the top guys in the country,” Kanka said.
