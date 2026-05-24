Michigan Football Flips Four-Star Tight End Commit From Alabama

On Saturday (May 23) evening, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that four-star tight end Colt Lumpris has flipped his commitment. The Lawrenceville, N.J. native originally committed to Alabama back on Dec. 9, 2025.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Colt Lumpris has Flipped his Commitment from Alabama to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’7 240 TE had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since December



“Proverbs 3:5-6”https://t.co/ARE9AW2C4z pic.twitter.com/vMRDNEfYHu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 24, 2026

Lumpris is ranked as the No. 13 tight end in the country in the class of 2027 by On3, while sitting at No. 5 in the state of New Jersey.

He also had offers from Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others.

Looking ahead, Lumpris has an official visit scheduled to Ann Arbor on June 5.

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) celebrates a play made by running back Jordan Marshall (23) against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“High-upside two-way standout at tight end and edge rusher who could feasibly play either side of the ball at the P4 level. Verified hovering a shade over 6-foot-6, 225 pounds with long arms and massive hands. Possesses immense bulking capacity. Unique fluidity of movement for a player of his size. Lacrosse multi-sport experience clearly translates, considering his ideal short-area quickness and redirection capability. Clear red zone threat who will battle at the catch point. Growing as a pure ball tracker, but flashed plenty of positives in that regard as a junior. Can generate explosive power in the legs and plays with impressive jump timing. Primarily deployed as a slot receiver at the prep level, will need to continue improving play strength, technique, and contact courage before he's ready to give quality in-line reps. Should be viewed as an immensely high-ceiling pass catcher with an ideal blend of route-running savvy and contested catch ability. Could eventually draw looks from NFL scouts if he keeps progressing.”

How He Fits at Michigan

The tight end position has been a strength of the Wolverines for a while. Most recently, having Marlin Klein drafted last month and Colston Loveland having an impressive rookie season with the Bears in 2025.

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against Detroit Lions safety Jalen Mills (13) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

After his commitment, the Maize and Blue now have 15 players set to join the squad from the 2027 class. Lumpris is the first tight end in the class for UofM, but the Wolverines do have four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell to join the passing attack as well.