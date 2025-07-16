'27 4-star QB Teddy Jarrard soars up rankings, Talks relationship with Michigan football
Michigan football has its 2026 QB in the fold when four-star Brady Smigiel decommitted from Florida State, and later committed to the Wolverines. The maize and blue are now looking toward the 2027 class to bring in their signal caller of the future. There are a few options out there, but one player Michigan really likes is Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb signal caller Teddy Jarrard.
The 6-foot-3 QB was in Ann Arbor last month for a camp and Jarrard was named co-MVP. Jarrard's recruitment has been picking up as of late, and Rivals updated its 2027 player rankings, and the Georgia native took a major rise. Jarrard went from No. 107 to No. 52 in the latest rankings.
The big-time QB spoke with Michigan Wolverines On SI on Wednesday and he shared there is still a major interest in the Wolverines. Jarrard has built a "strong relationship" with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and head coach Sherrone Moore. Jarrard believes Michigan could be a place where he could go to get developed.
It wasn't too long ago that Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack in the country. But with Lindsey and Bryce Underwood in the fold, that should change immediately. Jarrard noted that Michigan is selling development at the position and he would be around some really good players if he came to Ann Arbor.
“Going somewhere where we can get developed," Jarrad said. "Coach Lindsey has been real great with telling us that he can develop us. We’re going to play with the best players in the nation at Michigan, so we will be surrounded with great talent. I think that’s a big pushing point for Michigan is that they have the best all-around facilities, weight room, strength staff, and coaches – everyone is good there.”
While the Wolverines have both a new and experienced offensive coordinator, along with the top prospect in the 2025 class -- Bryce Underwood -- Jarrard wants to see what happens with Underwood in 2025.
“It will be interesting to see what they do with Bryce and what goes on with that situation," Jarrard said of what he wants to see in 2025. "See how they use him. That will probably be a big factor in what happens with the ’27 class and my recruitment.”
With Jarrard being a 2027 recruit, he has plenty of time to make a decision. But he could make a decision sooner than later if he really connects with a program.
"It could be before the season or it could be after the season," said Jarrard on a commitment date. "If I feel really good about a school, it will be before the season. If I’m between a couple of schools it will be after.”
Jarrard said he has narrowed his list to Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Georgia is also in the mix as of now.
