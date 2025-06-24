The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team
ESPN came out with its NFL All Quarter Century team, which gave me the thought, 'What would a Michigan All Quarter Century Team look like'? Well, let's put that thought into an article. Going back to the year 2000, I came up with a first and a second team for the Michigan Wolverines.
For a player to make the list, they had to of played at least one year in 2000 to qualify. Here is Michigan's All Quarter Century team.
Quarterback
J.J. McCarthy (2021-23)
McCarthy might not have put up mega stats in today's college football, but he was a proven winner. He went 27-1 as a starting quarterback for Michigan, took the Wolverines to two College Football Playoff appearances as the starter, and helped Michigan win it all in 2023. McCarthy was a fan favorite and proved to make big play after big play when the Wolverines needed him most.
Second team: Chad Henne
Running Back
Mike Hart (2004-07)
This is definitely a toss-up, and some will believe Blake Corum should be No. 1. While Corum has as good of an argument as anyone, I'm slotting Hart into first-team. Hart enjoyed a fantastic four-year career and is the all-time leading rusher at Michigan with 5,040 rushing yards. He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2004, and was a two-time All-American.
Second Team: Blake Corum
Full Back/H Back
Starter: BJ Askew (1999-2002)
Askew started his career as a RB before switching to FB. The big-bodied back helped Chris Perry and Co. on the ground, while carrying the rock himself. He rushed for 1,580 career yards and scored 17 times on the ground during his four-year Michigan career.
Second Team: Max Bredeson
Wide Receivers
Braylon Edwards (2001-04)
Edwards is arguably the best WR in Michigan history. He has the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns by any WR in Michigan history. He was a unanimous All-American and won the Biletnikoff Award in 2004.
Second Team: Jeremy Gallon
David Terrell (1998-2000)
The big 6-foot-3 WR was a massive target in the Wolverines' passing game. He left after his junior year, in which he caught for over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns for Michigan.
Second Team: Jason Avant
Mario Manningham (2005-07)
'Super' Mario was a go-to target for Chad Henne during his playing days in Ann Arbor. Manningham is sixth in Michigan history with 2,310 career receiving yards. He also had 1,171 yards in 2007, which is third in the Wolverines' record books.
Second Team: Roman Wilson
Marquise Walker (1998-2001)
Walker typically played alongside a stellar WR, but he was one of the best to wear the winged helmet. Walker has the second-most career receptions in his Michigan career with 176. He also caught 15 passes in two different games in 2001. He finished his career with 2,276 career receiving yards.
Second Team: Ronnie Bell
Tight End
Jake Butt (2013-16)
Jake Butt is the program record-holder for most receptions (138) and yards (1,646) by a tight end. He won the Mackey Award in 2016 for the nation's top tight end. The 6-foot-6 TE was a two-time All-American during his playing days.
Second Team: Colston Loveland
Offensive Line:
OT Jake Long (2003-07)
Long was a two-time All-American, a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and was the No. 1 NFL Draft pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.
Second Team: Jeff Backus
OT Taylor Lewan (2009-13)
The big LT was also a two-time All-Big Ten member, along with being named a two-time All-American at Michigan. While he could be a polarizing figure, Lewan was a great left tackle during his playing days.
Second Team: Tony Pape
OG Steve Hutchinson (1996-2000)
One of the best guards in Michigan history, Hutchinson four-time first-team All-Big Ten member, and a two-time All-American.
Second Team: Zak Zinter
OG David Baas (2000-04)
Baas played both guard and center, so I'm putting him at guard here. The three-time first-team All-Big Ten guard was also a consensus All-American in 2004.
Second Team: Ben Bredeson
C Olu Oluwatimi (2022)
The Virginia transfer played just one season at Michigan, but he made it count. Playing on the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, Oluwatimi won the Rimington Award for the nation's best center. He was also the first Michigan center ever to win the Outland Trophy.
Second Team: David Molk
Defensive Line
Edge Aidan Hutchinson (2018-21)
Hutch was a big part of the culture shift in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines' defense came to life in 2021 with Hutchinson as the big factor. He became the program record-holder with 14 sacks in a single season in 2021. Hutchinson was in the Heisman voting and became an All-American.
Second Team: Brandon Graham
Edge LaMarr Woodley (2003-06)
One of the best to do it, Woodley did it all for Michigan between lining up at defensive end or playing some linebacker. The unanimous All-American won several national awards for Michigan, such as the Ted Hendricks Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award.
Second Team: Chase Winovich
DT Mason Graham (2022-24)
Graham played just three years, but he made all of them count. He was a two-time All-American and a big reason why the Wolverines' defensive line has stayed one of the best in the country. He was also named the Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP.
Second Team: Mo Hurst
DT Alan Branch (2004-06)
Playing next to LaMarr Woodley, Michigan had a feared defensive line. Branch had 57 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and nine sacks in 35 career games at Michigan, along with becoming an All-American.
Second Team: Kenneth Grant
Linebackers
Devin Bush (2016-18)
Things haven't worked out for Devin Bush in the NFL, but he was sure one of the best LBs in college during his playing days. Bush racked up 193 total tackles for Michigan and was a two-time All-American.
Second Team: David Harris
Jabrill Peppers (2014-16)
Peppers was a true Swiss Army Knife with the Wolverines and played everywhere on the field. He had 120 career tackles and 18.5 TFLs. Peppers packed a boom and was a two-time All-American. He was a Heisman finalist and won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Second Team: Junior Colson
Larry Foote (1998-2001)
Foote wasn't just an All-American, but he was the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year in 2001. He recorded 212 tackles (145 solo) and 11 sacks during his tenure with the Wolverines.
Second Team: Michael Barrett
Cornerbacks
Jourdan Lewis (2013-16)
Lewis posted 133 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and holds the Michigan record with 45 pass breakups during his career. He won the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, and was a two-time All-American.
Second Team: Will Johnson
Marlin Jackson (2001-04)
The two-time All-American was a no-fly zone during his time in Ann Arbor. Jackson had 18 PBUs in 2002, which is the second most in a single season in Michigan history.
Second Team: Mike Sainristil
Leon Hall (2003-06)
Hall was a one-time All-American, but was also known for his PBUs. He had 43 career pass breakups, which is second all-time at Michigan. He also had 12 career INTs, good enough for fourth all-time.
Second Team: David Long
Safeties
Ernest Shazor (2002-04)
Shazor was credited with 166 overall tackles (125 solo), 19 tackles for loss, three sacks, and four INTs during his three-year career. He was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, and became an All-American in 2004.
Second Team: Daxton Hill
Rod Moore (2001-present)
Moore has started 28 games thus far in his Michigan career, and has established himself as one of the prominent safeties in the Big Ten. He has been a two-time All-Big Ten selection with another year left.
Second Team: Jordan Kovacks
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Moody (2018-22)
Moody became a two-time Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year (2021-22), the first winner in Michigan history. He was also a two-time All-American with Michigan. Moody became U-M's first-ever Lou Groza Award winner in 2021.
Second Team: Dominic Zvada
Punter: Brad Robbins (2017-22)
Robbins was the program's only two-time recipient of the Robert P. Ufer Bequest. He appeared in 44 games and was a three-time All-Big Ten member.
Second Team: Zoltan Mesko
Returner: Steve Breaston (2002-06)
Breaston is Michigan's all-time leading punt returner (127 returns for 1,599 yards) and kickoff returner (81 returns for 1,993 yards). He returned four punts for touchdowns and was always a threat to make the big plays for the Wolverines.
Second Team: Jabrill Peppers
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football gains four-star DL over SEC power Alabama
Coveted OL Zaden Krempin enjoys his visit back to Michigan: 'The OV was great'
Ranking the top 25 Big Ten WRs and top 10 TEs entering the 2025 season
'It was a pretty good visit': Michigan football hosted surprising visitor on Saturday