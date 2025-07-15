Ranking Michigan football's 2025 schedule from 12 to 1: No. 7 Maryland Terrapins
Big Ten Media Days is right around the corner, and then fall camp will begin. Michigan football isn't too far out, and it's time to start analyzing the Wolverines' schedule for this fall.
In our series breaking down Michigan's schedule, we are going to rank the Wolverines' opponents from least difficult to most (12-1). Coming in at No. 7, the Wolverines will be traveling to College Park to take on Maryland.
2024 record: 4-8
Conference: Big Ten (17th-place finish in '24)
Overall Returning Production: 107th (42%)
Offensive returning production: 112th (39%)
Defensive returning production: 92nd (46%)
SPI Rankings: 70th (-1.1)
FPI Rankings: 61st (1.9)
Year 1 following the Taulia Tagovailoa era wasn't a good start for Mike Locksley. The Terrapins won the first three of four games, but then got crushed in Big Ten play. Billy Edwards Jr. struggled to take care of the ball, and Maryland's offensive line was among the worst in the nation. To make matters worse, the Terps lost several key players like RB Roman Hemby, WR Kaden Prather, and WR Tai Felton, among others.
Edwards Jr. transferred to Wisconsin, and Maryland is likely going to start four-star true freshman Malik Washington -- someone Michigan was interested in before it flipped Bryce Underwood. The Terrapin defense also lost key players, and it's not known how well they will perform in a rebuild year.
On paper, Michigan should crush Maryland, and some may wonder why the Terrapins are so high on my list. It's simple really. Not only is this game played in College Park, but it's one week prior to The Game with Ohio State.
With such a big rivalry game in sight -- and it could have massive implications on who goes to the Big Ten Championship Game -- Michigan could have one eye on the Buckeyes. There are trip-up games for a reason, and the Wolverines could run into one when they go to College Park. But Michigan is still too talented to lose a game like this -- but it could get a little bumpy.
