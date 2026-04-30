Michigan Looks to Fend off Oregon, Michigan State, Others for 4-Star TE Anthony Cartwright

The Michigan Wolverines are looking to add to their 2027 class in the near future, and not only is Michigan in on some national talent, but the Wolverines have some loaded talent in their backyard.

The state of Michigan has some high-end prospects in the 2027 class and the Wolverines are currently trending for a pair of in-state prospects.

And you can add another name to the list that Michigan is a finalist for. On Thursday, four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright narrowed his list down to five teams. Michigan made the list and the Wolverines will battle LSU, Oregon, Michigan State, and Miami for the talented prospect.

Cartwright is from Franklin (MI) Detroit Country Day and he is a 6'5", 235-pound tight end. He is ranked as the No. 331 prospect in the nation and the No. 8 player from the state of Michigan.

NEWS: Four-Star TE Anthony Cartwright III is down to 5 schools, he tells me for @Rivals



Cartwright, the No. 1 TE in Michigan, is set to announce his commitment June 28thhttps://t.co/K4BXHeEJDx pic.twitter.com/YN9YpBhKfq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2026

Michigan has to fend off some national programs

Despite being in Michigan's backyard, the Wolverines are going to have to fend off some national powers. Cartwright is coming off his official visit to LSU, and he has a loaded OV schedule.

Cartwright plans to visit Michigan State (May 29-31), Miami (June 5-7), Michigan (June 12-14), and Oregon (June 19). Following his visits, Cartwright's plan is to announce his commitment on June 28.

Speaking with Rivals, Cartwright said picking the right coaching staff is important to him, plus a college that will set him up for life after football.

“The coaches and the staff is really important to me football wise because I want to be in a place that fits my play style and that I know will develop me into a first round pick,” Cartwright said. Off the field, I also want a place that will provide me with a great education in what I want to study.”

Adding tight ends to the offense

Michigan is actually quite thin at tight end. The Wolverines will lean on both Hogan Hansen and Zack Marshall this season, along with Deakon Tonielli getting some run. The other tight end Michigan has on its roster is incoming freshman Mason Bonner — both Jalen Hoffman and Eli Owens were viewed as Max Bredeson replacements.

With Jason Beck taking over as the offensive coordinator, it's not certain how much Michigan will use the tight end. In the old days, we would see two or three tight ends on the field at a time, but Beck will likely use more 11 personnel, which would only feature one tight end at a time.

Michigan will still need elite tight ends to lean on and adding Cartwright would be a good start.