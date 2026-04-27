Michigan Surging as Favorite for 2027 4-Star RB Tyson Robinson

Michigan is looking to have an active summer on the 2027 recruiting trail. The Wolverines currently have six commitments in the class, with four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati recently committing, and edge rusher Recarder Kitchen at the top of the class.

And it appears like the Maize and Blue could be adding to their class very soon.

Four-star running back Tyson Robinson recently announced he was going to make his commitment on May 16. There are some blue-blood programs after the Brandon (MS) prospect. Tennessee. Alabama, Miami, Arizona State, and both Mississippi programs want Robinson on their team.

But it's Michigan who appears to be leading for the 5'9", 195-pound running back. On Monday, both Steve Wiltfong and Josh Henschke placed predictions in favor of the Wolverines to land the coveted running back.

Robinson is a four-star running back, who is ranked as the No. 210 prospect, according to Rivals Industrial Rankings. He is also considered the No. 14 running back and the No. 8 player from Mississippi.

Running backs coach Tony Alford big player in his recruitment

In a short span, Robinson took two visits to Michigan. After his first visit, he wanted to get back up to Ann Arbor to reconnect with the coaching staff and to see Michigan for a second time. Following the second visit, Robinson named Michigan his leader and gave credit to running backs coach Tony Alford.

Robinson believes Alford is going to develop him and Alford is making the four-star running back feel like a big priority.

Good day in AA when you can chill with a top RB like @trob3_ 〽️ pic.twitter.com/8Z1Az5fAxx — Coach McCann (@CoachMcCannJSG) April 5, 2026

"After a great first visit, I went back to spend more time with Coach Alford,” Robinson told Rivals. “He really makes it feel like home.

"Coach Alford is like a father figure that’s going to be a hard coach. We talk about a lot of things, not just football. I like that about him. He makes it feel good and like home too. Around him, I feel comfortable, and he tells me I’m his No. 1 priority.”

Robinson's big 2024 season

Robinson was hampered with an injury this past season, which might have dropped his ranking a little. But the Mississippi product ran a 4.44 40-yard dash prior to the season, and in his sophomore season — he was tremendous.

You can see the quickness on his film, and he erupted in 2024, rushing for 1,295 yards and 24 scores on the ground. Robinson also caught 42 passes for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Wolverines are targeting Robinson as their main running back in the 2027 cycle and Michigan might be just a few weeks away from adding him.