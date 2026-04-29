Michigan Football Emerging as Leader for Two Top-20 In-State 2027 Prospects
In this story:
Michigan recently lost one of its top 2027 commits as four-star safety Darrell Mattison decommitted from the Wolverines. After a trip to Ole Miss a few days ago, the Rebels are now leading in his recruitment, and has been predicted to land the safety out of Chicago.
With five commitments in the 2027 cycle, Kyle Whittingham is looking to add players to his first recruiting class. In the last day, Michigan has been predicted to land two in-state players — one being a top prospect from the state of Michigan.
Offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey
Michigan will continue to prioritize taking high-end offensive linemen — especially with Jim Harding coming to Ann Arbor from Utah. Harding is regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country and he just sent two Utah linemen to the NFL as first-round picks.
Lipsey is a 6'5", 290-pound offensive tackle and not only is he one of the best prospects from Michigan, but one of the best in the nation. According to 247Sports, Lipsey is ranked as the No. 66 player in the 2027 cycle and the No. 9 offensive tackle. He is the second-best player from the state of Michigan.
The Kalamazoo (MI) prospect has official visits lined up for UCLA, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and LSU — with Tennessee likely getting one as well.
Michigan would like to secure a commitment prior to official visits, but the Wolverines feel good about where they stand in his recruitment and both Rivals' Allen Trieu and Ethan McDowell have placed predictions in favor of Lipsey landing with Michigan.
Athlete Lundon Hampton
The Grand Rapids (MI) Kenowa Hills prospect has also been predicted to land at Michigan. Michigan State was the favorite in his recruitment, but the Wolverines are beginning to surge in the lead.
Hampton is listed as a 6'2", 195-pound athlete who can play both ways. Michigan appears to be recruiting Hampton as a running back and running backs coach Tony Alford has been his main recruiter. Other teams have been looking at Hampton as a defensive player — he played linebacker and defensive back in 2025.
According to Rivals Industrial Rankings, Hampton is the No. 920 player in the 2027 class. The three-star prospect is also listed as the No. 18 player from the state of Michigan.
The Wolverines are also trending to land four-star running back Tyson Robinson, and if both Robinson and Hampton commit to Michigan, that would likely be the Wolverines two backs for the 2027 cycle.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop