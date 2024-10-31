Massive defensive target set to return to Michigan football on Saturday against Oregon
Most of the talk surrounding Michigan football is revolving around five-star quarterback, Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines are making a strong pitch to flip the top-ranked 2025 prospect away from LSU.
But Michigan is after plenty of other '25 prospects as well. One being four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. The IMG Academy prospect announced on social media on Wednesday evening that he would be attendance to see Michigan play Oregon this Saturday in the Big House.
According to the Composite, Owusu-Boateng is considered the 107th-ranked recruit in the country and the No. 11 linebacker. He stands at 6-foot and 205-pounds.
He took an official visit back in June and Michigan Wolverines on SI's Senior Writer, Trent Knoop, spoke with Owusu-Boateng about the official visit.
“Having a chance to go up there with my family this time – me getting a full circle moment,” Owusu-Boateng told us back in July. “Me talking to coach BJ [Brian Jean-Mary), coach [Sherrone] Moore, Coach Wink [Martindale], just all of those coaches combined. So, I could see if Michigan was a real fit for me. It was a visit that exceeded all of my expectations when I left my visit.
“The people at Michigan really care about you and your development. Not only as a football player, but as a man. That’s from the head coach on throughout to coach Tress [S&C coach], he really cares about your development on and off the field as well. Everybody is on the same page, and they aren’t comfortable even though they just won a national championship. They have a championship to defend.”
The star linebacker hopes to make a decision by December 4. He will pick between Michigan, Colorado, Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State, and Florida.
