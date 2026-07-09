3 Bold Predictions for Michigan Football's 2027 Recruiting Class

As of this writing, Michigan has 20 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. The Wolverines have 14 blue-chip prospects coming into the program next football season, and while there is a long way to go until National Signing Day, things appear to be slowing down for the Wolverines.

However, there are still plenty of things that could happen from now until then. Here are three bold predictions for the Wolverines' 2027 class.

Michigan flips one five-star

According to Rivals' Industrial Rankings, wide receiver Quentin Burrell is the highest-rated player in Michigan's class, ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 88 player overall. But there is still time for Michigan to land a five-star.

And the two candidates are five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson and wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. Dobson will likely be the more difficult flip after landing with South Carolina. However, both Texas A&M and Michigan were the perceived favorites to land the North Carolina prospect. The Gamecocks hosted Dobson last, and South Carolina won.

After landing 4-star CB Monsanna Torbert, #Michigan missed on 5-star Joshua Dobson.



But the coveted prospect's recruitment is 'far from over until [he signs] on the dotted line'.



Can the Wolverines make a late push?



STORY: https://t.co/BETO2pNtId pic.twitter.com/9jNWY1vCDE — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) July 2, 2026

Then there is Guerrant, the in-state standout. Guerrant committed to Oregon before taking his official visit to Michigan. Guerrant has been to Ann Arbor several times and the message has been the same. He loves Michigan, but wants to see if the Wolverines' offense can produce more through the air.

If Jason Beck can fully unleash Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines sling the ball around some, expect Michigan to get back into the race for Guerrant.

Nobody flips from Michigan

This rarely happens in recruiting. Either players find a new fit, a school offers them more money, or the program itself opts to replace the player with a higher-ranked prospect. Either way, there is movement.

But in Kyle Whittingham's first true class, the Wolverines have landed players they really, really like, and the players have really bonded and want to play for Michigan.

Two of the top in-state players and both #Michigan commits via Esposito’s IG.



- OL Louis Esposito (@louisjiv82)

- OL Jakari Lipsey (@karitomuch) pic.twitter.com/eGlqqV0GRt — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 21, 2026

I'm predicting there will be zero movement of players leaving Ann Arbor, and all 20 current commits will sign with Michigan.

Michigan has a top-10 recruiting class

This might not seem like a bold prediction right now. The Industrial Rankings has Michigan having the 11th-ranked class. But when you look at the potential targets still left on the board, it's minimal, while other programs will have more players committing.

However, tying into my first two points, I look for Michigan to flip one five-star, and keep the entire class together. That would certainly result in a top-10 recruiting class in Whittingham's first full cycle.

The Wolverines could do a better job at recruiting the state of Michigan, allowing several key targets to leave for other programs, but if the Maize and Blue can flip Guerrant, all would be forgiven.