ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records

Former Michigan running back Mike Hart became the program's all-time leader in career rushing yards during his time in Ann Arbor, but ESPN thinks another statistic could be even more impressive.

Chris Breiler

Jan 1, 2005; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines running back Mike Hart (20) in action against the Texas Longhorns during the 2005 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Wolverines 38-37. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network
Jan 1, 2005; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines running back Mike Hart (20) in action against the Texas Longhorns during the 2005 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Wolverines 38-37. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network / Imagn Images
This week, ESPN released its list of the top 10 most unbreakable records in college football from the last 75 years. Not surprisingly, Oklahoma's 47-game winning streak, Barry Sanders' single-season 2,628 rushing yards, and John Reaves' nine interceptions in a single game all made the top 10 list.

Although no Michigan records cracked the top 10, one did receive an honorable mention.

While Blake Corum may have taken over the top spot following his stellar four-year career in Ann Arbor, Mike Hart is still widely considered to be one of the greatest running backs in Michigan football history. As a four-year starter from 2004-07, Hart would become the record holder for the most career rushing yards in program history with 5,040. He also holds the Michigan record for career 100-yard rushing games (28), and his average of 117.2 rushing yards per game is No. 1 in program history.

Michigan Football
Neal C. Lauron / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, one of Hart's most impressive accomplishments at Michigan was his elite ability to protect the ball. And according to ESPN, his streak of 1,005 consecutive rushing attempts without losing a fumble is one of the most unbreakable records in college football.

Via ESPN:

Michigan's Mike Hart had 1,005 consecutive rushing attempts without losing a fumble from 2004 to 2008. Two of his three career lost fumbles came in his last game, the Capital One Bowl against Florida, which the Wolverines won 41-35.

Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

