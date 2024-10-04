SEC commit sets Michigan football official visit
Flip season is here and it's in full force. When a recruit commits to a program, sometimes you can take it with a grain of salt that the recruit will sign with the same program that he originally verbally commits to. With the NIL, the state of programs, and other factors, recruiting is something that fluctuates at a high rate.
The Wolverines, a program that tends to lose players to other schools that offer bigger NIL deals, are trying to do a big flip of their own. According to On3's EJ Holland, Auburn commit Donovan Starr has set an official visit to Michigan for the end of October.
Starr is a Composite four-star cornerback out of Brentwood (TN) Ravenwood which is the same school former linebacker Junior Colson and current cornerback Myles Pollard played. Both players have been speaking with Starr about coming to Michigan. Starr is ranked as the 421st-best player in the '25 class and the 36th-ranked cornerback.
Starr is 6-foot, 176 pounds and is extremely fast. He runs a verified 10.56 100 meters and a 22.06 second 200 meters. He won the Tennessee 3A D-1 State Championship as a junior in track and field participating in the 100 meters and high jump.
Starr committed to Auburn back on June 6, but secondary coach LaMarr Morgan has been trying to secure a visit from Starr and the Wolverines finally got one. But with Michigan looming, Alabama has also recently offered Starr and he is looking to set a visit to see the Tide -- that might make for a tougher battle.
Michigan has just one cornerback committed in the 2025 cycle in Jayden Sanders. Both four- star Ivan Taylor and Kainoa Winston are viewed as safeties or a nickel type of player. The Wolverines are hoping to add to their '25 secondary class and getting a guy like Starr would be huge.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruits, targets predict Michigan football vs. Washington outcome
Michigan football opponent preview: Washington Huskies