BREAKING: 'Dynamic' WR from SEC country commits to Michigan
Chalk up another one for the Wolverines!
Michigan has added to its 2025 recruiting class once again after landing a commitment from three-star Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Phillip Wright, who chose the Wolverines over Georgia and LSU on Saturday.
Wright is described as a "certifiable burner" and "dynamic run-after-catch threat" by 247Sports' scouting analyst Gabe Brooks. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder native is considered the No. 540 overall prospect, No. 33 wide receiver and No. 21 player from the state of Louisiana. In addition to his finalists -- Michigan, Georgia, and LSU -- Wright had additional offers from Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others.
Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy was the primary recruiter for the Wolverines in the battle for Wright, who fits the mold of a Semaj Morgan or A.J. Henning-type receiver in U-M's offense. Wright's high school film is filled with bubble screens or jet sweeps designed to get the speedy weapon the ball in open space. Although small in stature, Wright shows a willingness to block downfield in the run game as well, a trait that would have been particularly desired by Michigan's staff.
Here's Brooks' full scouting report regarding Wright:
Big-play receiver who can stretch the field vertically or hit the long ball as a short game catch-and-run threat. Capable of aligning at multiple receiver spots and represents the type of speed-oriented weapon who can allow a coaching staff ample creativity. Verified between 5-10 and 5-11 at 175 pounds in Jan. 2024 at the All-American National Combine. Posted encouraging testing data with a 4.52 40 and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump. Perhaps a bit more to the frame than suspected on tape. Certifiable burner with elite track numbers in multiple sprint categories, including a 10.46 100 and 21.41 200. Uses that speed to get on top of DBs quickly and take the top off a secondary. Dynamic run-after-catch threat in the screen and quick games. Capable of stacking cuts in the open field. Shows some promising route snap that should help enhance ability to consistently create late separation when needed. Adding a bit of mass and strength should also help that cause. Possibly could squeeze just a tad more out of the top end of that track speed when in pads. Could supply an early special teams option as a return threat and a dangerous receiving weapon who could move around the formation. Projects as a high-major prospect with the multi-sport evidence and verified athleticism that could lead beyond the college game.
Wright is Michigan's third 2025 commitment from Louisiana, joining four-star wide receiver Jacob Washington and four-star running back Jasper Parker, both of whom hail from Marerro (La.) Archbishop Shaw. The Wolverines now are up to 16 verbal pledges in their '25 class.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 120 nationally, No. 5 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 160 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 23 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 223 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 251 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 261 nationally, No. 35 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 24 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 302 nationally, No. 22 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 319 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 42 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 390 nationally, No. 41 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 415 nationally, No. 21 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 448 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 59 in state of Florida
- Three-star WR Phillip Wright; Destrehan High School; Destrehan, La.; No. 540 nationally, No. 33 Wide Receiver, No. 21 in state of Louisiana
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 600 nationally, No. 62 Linebacker, No. 66 in state of Georgia
