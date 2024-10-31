BREAKING: Michigan football loses 4-star QB Carter Smith
With all the uncertainty surrounding Michigan football and five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines have just lost 2025 four-star commit Carter Smith. The Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot prospect announced late Wednesday night that he was de-committing from the University of Michigan.
"I would like to start by thanking the coaching staff at Michigan for everything they have done for me. I would especially like to thank Coach Campbell for everything and for giving me such an incredible opportunity. With that being said, I would like to announce that I have decommitted from the University of Michigan."
With Smith no longer in the fold, could that mean Michigan is in the driver's seat for Underwood? That's to be determined, but it's obvious Michigan is pitching some massive money toward the No. 1 ranked prospect in all of high school football. But now the Wolverines no longer have a QB committed in the 2025 cycle,
