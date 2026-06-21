The Utah Connection: Michigan Football Lands Athletic 2027 TE Christian Hanshaw

There were 22 players in Ann Arbor for their official visits on Victors Weekend and Michigan has already found success. On Sunday afternoon, the Wolverines landed a commitment from three-star tight end Christian Hanshaw.

Hanshaw was more than familiar with Michigan and its staff. He is from American Fork (UT) and had a great relationship with tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham. After taking his official visit to Michigan, he wanted to give the staff his commitment.

The 6'5", 230-pound tight end is 247Sports Composite's No. 516 player in the 2027 class. In 2025, he caught 30 passes for 399 yards and two scores, averaging over 13 yards per catch.

Rankings don't tell the full story

It wasn't that long ago, Hanshaw wasn't even ranked. He earned his three-star ranking on 247Sports back in March, but being from Utah, the athletic tight end didn't get as much coverage. Once teams such as Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC, among others, started calling — his recruitment began heating up.

This past spring, Hanshaw spoke with Michigan Wolverines on SI and broke down his game.

"I believe I am a true Y. I have the ability to dominate in the C gap and have the size and length to create a mismatch outside the box. I am far from perfect and plan on getting better every day," said Hanshaw.

He also noted that he isn't afraid to block anyone, which is pivotal for Jason Beck's offense. If you're running a route and don't catch the ball — you better block for your teammates.

What his film says

Hanshaw's ability to play tight end comes natural. His father played tight end for BYU and was drafted in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. And now it's the younger Hanshaw's turn to make a name for himself in college and the film speaks for itself.

Just seeing his highlights, he looks like a typical tight end that would play in Beck's offense. For starters, he has an instinct to sit down and find the open area in the zone. When he is covered man-to-man, Hanshaw has the ability to catch the football in traffic, along with a burst to outrun coverage.

He isn't afraid to block, and is willing to finish through the block. He reminds you of a big wide receiver in a tight end's body. Hanshaw has soft hands and once he bulks up a little more — if he stays at tight end — then he will be the full package for Michigan.

Hanshaw is commitment No. 18 for Michigan and joins four-star Colt Lumpris as the two tight ends in the class.