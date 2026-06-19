Three Players Michigan Football Needs to Land Commitments From During Victors Weekend
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Michigan's biggest recruiting weekend is underway. The Wolverines are hosting several commitments and prospects who they hope to land in the 2027 class during Victors Weekend.
Five-star WR Dakota Guerrant was supposed to be in Ann Arbor for his official visit, but following his commitment to Oregon, the Harper Woods prospect isn't expected to show now. However, there are other prospects in Ann Arbor that Michigan hopes to land — and could.
Here are three players Michigan needs to secure a commitment from before the weekend is over.
Four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford
This was a recruitment that came out of left field for Michigan, but the Wolverines have more than a fighter's chance. The Greenwood (MS) prospect just landed an offer from Michigan on June 4, but this weekend marks the second time Ford has been in Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines.
Michigan's linebacker recruiting has felt lackluster in recent seasons, despite landing coveted linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and landing Ford could make fans feel differently about the position moving forward.
Ford is a 6'5", 190-pound linebacker who isn't afraid to pack a punch. He's versatile, lining up at both linebacker and in the secondary in high school. He is ESPN's No. 140 player in the 2027 cycle, and he ranks No. 224 on the Composite.
With Ford coming back to Ann Arbor for his second visit, Michigan can't let him leave without a commitment. It would give the Wolverines two linebacker commits in this class.
Four-star WR Damani Warren
While Michigan is going to keep recruiting five-star, in-state wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, his commitment to Oregon means the Wolverines need to land Damani Warren.
Warren, the Las Vegas Arbor View prospect, is a 6'4" playmaker, who can go win contested catches. At one point, Warren was viewed as a five-star prospect, but an injury derailed his season, which dropped his stock.
Michigan is in a tight race with Texas A&M, and Warren is coming off a visit with the Aggies. It's now Michigan's chance to gain massive momentum with the Wolverines hosting himself and his brother, and teammate, QB Thaddeus Thatcher.
Warren can stretch the field, runs crisp routes, and would be an ideal fit in Jason Beck's system.
Four-star CB Monsanna Torbert
It feels like now or never for Michigan in Torbert's recruitment. Ohio State leads for Torbert and it's going to be hard to beat the Buckeyes, but this is the Wolverines' chance to do so.
The Cincinnati (OH) Princeton product is ranked as the No. 91 player in the 2027 class, along with being the No. 13 cornerback. He is 5'11", 173-pounds and has top-end speed.
Some wondered if Michigan was going to get Torbert on campus, but he is expected to be in Ann Arbor for the weekend, and with being surrounded by so many current commits, it could be what the doctor ordered for the Wolverines.
Michigan needs cornerbacks in this class, and Torbert won't stop the Wolverines from continuing their pursuit of five-star Joshua Dobson.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop