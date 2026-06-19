Three Players Michigan Football Needs to Land Commitments From During Victors Weekend

Michigan's biggest recruiting weekend is underway. The Wolverines are hosting several commitments and prospects who they hope to land in the 2027 class during Victors Weekend.

Five-star WR Dakota Guerrant was supposed to be in Ann Arbor for his official visit, but following his commitment to Oregon, the Harper Woods prospect isn't expected to show now. However, there are other prospects in Ann Arbor that Michigan hopes to land — and could.

Here are three players Michigan needs to secure a commitment from before the weekend is over.

Four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford

This was a recruitment that came out of left field for Michigan, but the Wolverines have more than a fighter's chance. The Greenwood (MS) prospect just landed an offer from Michigan on June 4, but this weekend marks the second time Ford has been in Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines.

Michigan's linebacker recruiting has felt lackluster in recent seasons, despite landing coveted linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and landing Ford could make fans feel differently about the position moving forward.

Ford is a 6'5", 190-pound linebacker who isn't afraid to pack a punch. He's versatile, lining up at both linebacker and in the secondary in high school. He is ESPN's No. 140 player in the 2027 cycle, and he ranks No. 224 on the Composite.

With Ford coming back to Ann Arbor for his second visit, Michigan can't let him leave without a commitment. It would give the Wolverines two linebacker commits in this class.

Four-star WR Damani Warren

While Michigan is going to keep recruiting five-star, in-state wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, his commitment to Oregon means the Wolverines need to land Damani Warren.

Warren, the Las Vegas Arbor View prospect, is a 6'4" playmaker, who can go win contested catches. At one point, Warren was viewed as a five-star prospect, but an injury derailed his season, which dropped his stock.

Coming off a visit to Texas A&M, coveted four-star WR Damani Warren will visit #Michigan on June 19.



There is real interest in the Wolverines and his relationship with WR coach Micah Simon is playing a factor.



'Michigan is right there'



STORY: https://t.co/r3ALunchwG pic.twitter.com/S4qlNq6Hx4 — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) June 11, 2026

Michigan is in a tight race with Texas A&M, and Warren is coming off a visit with the Aggies. It's now Michigan's chance to gain massive momentum with the Wolverines hosting himself and his brother, and teammate, QB Thaddeus Thatcher.

Warren can stretch the field, runs crisp routes, and would be an ideal fit in Jason Beck's system.

Four-star CB Monsanna Torbert

It feels like now or never for Michigan in Torbert's recruitment. Ohio State leads for Torbert and it's going to be hard to beat the Buckeyes, but this is the Wolverines' chance to do so.

The Cincinnati (OH) Princeton product is ranked as the No. 91 player in the 2027 class, along with being the No. 13 cornerback. He is 5'11", 173-pounds and has top-end speed.

Some wondered if Michigan was going to get Torbert on campus, but he is expected to be in Ann Arbor for the weekend, and with being surrounded by so many current commits, it could be what the doctor ordered for the Wolverines.

Michigan needs cornerbacks in this class, and Torbert won't stop the Wolverines from continuing their pursuit of five-star Joshua Dobson.