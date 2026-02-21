Colorado’s Top-Ranked Prospect Jackson Roper Breaks Down Michigan Football Interest

One of the nation's best interior offensive linemen, Jackson Roper, recently narrowed his list down to 10 teams. Michigan made the cut, but the Wolverines will have to battle the likes of Texas A&M, USC, Oregon, Miami, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Alabama, Nebraska, and Georgia — a lot of blue bloods in college football.

While Michigan might not be a perceived favorite at this time, Roper's relationship with Michigan's new coaching staff goes back to Utah. Kyle Whittingham and offensive line coach Jim Harding were actively recruiting Roper.

"My relationship with Coach Harding and Coach Whittingham is great," Roper told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "I know those guys well as they recruited me back when they were still at Utah."

Roper is a 6'5", 285-pound lineman and is considered the top-ranked player from the state of Colorado. The Englewood (CO) Cherry Creek prospect is ranked as the No. 249 player in the nation, and No. 13 IOL, per the Composite.

With Michigan going out and landing Harding — regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country — it would make playing for the Wolverines even more intriguing.

"I would agree! Just look at his track record of development and consistency and it’s easy to tell he’s a great Coach," Roper said of Harding. "Our relationship goes back to last year. We talk multiple times per week and I’m always looking forward to his call."

Michigan's style of play is also intriguing

It's not just the top coaching staff Michigan has, but the Wolverines' traditional style of play. The former back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line has a style of play that offensive linemen love — downhill, physical running.

While that's the traditional Michigan way, Jason Beck comes from Utah and will change up the offense some. But even Beck has said before that a physical, running football team is a priority.

Jackson Roper

"Absolutely," Roper said of whether he could envision himself wearing maize and blue. "Michigan is known for running the ball downhill and being extremely physical. That’s exactly the kind of team I want to play for!"

When you add all of those factors, plus a great fanbase — that's what makes Roper high on the Maize and Blue.

"Michigan is a true blue blood college football program," said Roper. "Combine that with a great staff and even better fans. How could you not get excited."

Roper confirmed with us that he will visit Michigan on April 11. Roper is excited to get to Ann Arbor to get a better feel of the city and program, which will help with his decision moving forward.