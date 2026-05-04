Coveted Cal Commit Sets Official Visit to Michigan as Wolverines Look to Flip Him

With six commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, Michigan is looking to add some players in the coming months as the official visit calendar is upon us. The Wolverines have a loaded official visitor list lined up and Michigan continues to add names.

On Monday, the Wolverines added a potentially flip candidate. Cal commit Troy Bowens announced he had scheduled an official visit to Ann Arbor for June 19-21.

Bowens is a 6'4", 250-pound edge rusher out of Sutter (CA).

Bowens had committed to Cal back in March, but the coveted prospect is being courted by several high-end programs. On top of the Wolverines, Bowens had scheduled an official visit to Stanford. Teams like Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, and UCLA, among others, have all offered Bowens.

According to 247Sports, Bowens is ranked as the No. 192 player in the 2027 cycle. He is the 20th-ranked defensive lineman and the No. 14 player from California.

Scouting report on Bowens

Last season, in his junior year, Bowens was a 100-tackle player. Bowens dominated the competition by recording 106 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and 31 quarterback hurries. He also played some offense, recording 10 receptions for 138 yards and two scores.

Bowens had 13.5 sacks and 76 tackles the year before in his sophomore campaign.

You can read Rivals' Greg Biggins' scouting report on Bowens:

"Bowens is a big framed edge who probably projects best as a 3-4 end or moving inside in a four-man front. A productive player with positional versatility and even played some receiver as a freshman before playing solely on defense the last two seasons.

"Not a super twitchy athlete and can continue to improve athletically but has a physical edge in his game with strong hands and shows a non-stop motor. Flashes good straight line quickness and closes well on the football."

Bringing in defensive linemen

As of now, one of Michigan's top prospects in the 2027 class is four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen. The in-state prospect has been committed to the Wolverines since November and is among the best edge rushers in the country.

But Michigan isn't going to take just a couple of defensive linemen; the Wolverines have their sights set on several. That includes five-star Marcus Fakatou from California, who was in Ann Arbor at the end of March to see the new coaching staff.

With Jay Hill running the show, he wants a disruptive defensive line and adding some premier players to the mix will give the Wolverines some players for years to come.