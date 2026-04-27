Michigan Freshman Ready to 'Seize Opportunities' to Help Wolverines Win in 2026

Michigan's defense is preparing to get back to elite form under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. The Wolverines are hoping to get back to the 2023 Michigan defense, where it was a top unit in the nation.

The Wolverines believe they have some of the best starting positions out there, but Michigan hasn't been shy in saying it needs to build depth — secondary being among those position groups. The Maize and Blue signed three defensive backs this past cycle, and two of them, Michigan was able to flip from the Baylor Bears.

Four-star safety Jordan Deck was one of those two who were Baylor pledges — along with four-star cornerback Jamarion Vincent.

In a recent podcast with quarterback Chase Herbsreit on 'The Team' presented by Champ Media, Deck explained he knew when he first visited Ann Arbor that it felt like home. But he wasn't ready to commit right away, ended up committing to Baylor, but the chance to play for the Wolverines was the right choice in Deck's mind.

"So my first time coming here, it felt like home," Deck said. "But it was the spring of my junior year. So I wasn't ready to commit right then and there. But coming here, it was really like, this is the place. It might be the place for me. I've been to Penn State. I've been to other schools, other nice schools.

"But Michigan's always been a school for me. I felt like just as soon as I got here, it was like-minded people. People that just wanted to work, grind, physical, smash-mouth football. I felt like that was me, especially as a defensive football player."

Deck is prepared to do whatever it takes to help his team win

The Frisco (TX) prospect was ranked as the No. 377 player in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite. Deck was a two-way contributor in high school, and although he is projected to play safety at Michigan, he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Wolverines win this season.

Deck told Chase Herbstreit that he talks with special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs quite a bit, and Deck envisions himself playing special teams this season to see the field early and contribute to the team.

"Whatever I can do to help the team win," said Deck. "You know, me being a freshman, it's kind of like you got to be humble. It's kind of tough to like, dang, like, you know, you're just not that guy no more. So I just want to do the best I can to get better and better. Like this summer, just try to, whatever I'm not good at, just strengthen those weaknesses.

"And special teams, that's a big emphasis. I talk to Coach [Kerry] Coombs all the time, like he even agreed, like, there's no reason I shouldn't be on special teams, you know, just whatever I can do to help. And then the more reps I get on special teams, hopefully I get in the game, you know what I'm saying? And just try to seize as many opportunities as possible, whatever I can do to help the team win."

Deck played both ways in Michigan's spring game and recorded one tackle. Expect to see Deck in action this fall for the Maize and Blue.