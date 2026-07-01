Decision Day: Michigan Football Poised to Split Top-100 Cornerback Targets on Wednesday

It's decision day for two of Michigan's top targets. Five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson and four-star corner Monsanna Torbert are primed to announce their commitments on Wednesday evening, and the Wolverines appear to be in position to go 1-for-2.

Michigan poised to steal a Buckeye

Cincinnati (OH) Princeton cornerback Monsanna Torbert is set to make his commitment at 5 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. He has a final three of Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana, but this recruitment is coming down to the bitter rivals: Wolverines vs. Buckeyes.

And Michigan has the lead.

Heading into Wednesday's commitment, there were a few more predictions that came in favoring the Wolverines. Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, and Alex Gleitman who covers Ohio State, placed predictions favoring Michigan to land Torbert.

It's significant news for Michigan since there was doubt before that Torbert would even show for his Victors Weekend official visit. But not only did he show, he loved it, and the staff thoroughly impressed him. At that point, Ohio State was the clear leader, but Michigan is poised to steal the Ohio native.

The 5'11", 173-pound cornerback is Rivals' No. 70 prospect in the 2027 class. He is the Industrials' No. 97 player — a clear top-100 prospect in the class. He is a dynamic playermaker, playing both ways in high school.

Torbert will need to bulk up when he arrives at college, but his speed is evident and shows good instincts on the field.

But Michigan is likely missing on the five-star

With good news, there is also some bad. Michigan made it interesting for five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, but the Wolverines are likely on the outside looking in.

The 6'1", lockdown cornerback is set to make his decision at 6 p.m. ET on Rivals' YouTube page. He has a final four of Michigan, Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Auburn. And while the Wolverines were right in the mix, it appears like this is coming down to the Aggies and Gamecocks.

There are a few predictions favoring Texas A&M, and one prediction that came in on Tuesday for South Carolina.

Dobson is Rivals' No. 6 player in the 2027 class and the Wolverines did everything right in this recruitment. Michigan made it interesting after getting him to spurn LSU for an official visit to Ann Arbor. Dobson was impressed as Michigan put him in front of some high-end alumni to show him what his future could look like outside of football.

But barring a change, it looks like Michigan will fall short.