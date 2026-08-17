3 Thoughts on Michigan Football's No. 16 Ranking in Preseason AP Top 25

College football is right around the corner and you can really smell it in the air after the preseason AP Top 25 Poll was released on Monday.

The Coaches Poll came out previously, and the Wolverines ranked No. 16 in that, and the AP voters felt similarly.

Michigan comes in as the initial 16 team in the country and here are a few thoughts on the Wolverines' positioning.

A daunting, daunting schedule

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the AP Top 25 poll releasing, we had already known the Wolverines' schedule was quite brutal entering 2026.

And the voters confirmed those thoughts on Monday. On paper, Michigan will play four of the top-10 teams. Ohio State (No. 1), Oregon (No. 2), Indiana (No. 6), and Oklahoma (No. 10). Luckily, two of those games will be played in Ann Arbor, while Michigan will have to travel to play both the Ducks and the Buckeyes.

Penn State (No. 18) and Iowa (No. 22) are also on the schedule this season. But both of those games will be played early and in Ann Arbor.

Michigan's status in the Big Ten

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines are essentially projected No. 5 in the Big Ten. The big three teams, along with USC (No. 15) are ahead of Michigan in the preseason poll.

After nine wins last season, voters are respecting Michigan entering 2026 with Kyle Whittingham at the helm. He coached 21 seasons at Utah and did some good things with the Utes. But Big Ten football isn't Big 12 football and his first season could have some twists and turns throughout.

The Wolverines are ranked ahead of Washington, Penn State, and Iowa, three other Big Ten teams that were ranked.

The Wolverines will have plenty of opportunities to impress

Clearly, Michigan doesn't have an easy path to get back into the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines have missed the CFP in each of the last two seasons, after getting there from 2021-23.

But Michigan will be under a microscope all season long and the Wolverines will have plenty of chances to impress the voters. Bryce Underwood is going to be a talked-about quarterback this season, and he doesn't have much time to figure things out with Oklahoma coming to town in Week 2.

Michigan will have the Big Three of the Big Ten to play this season, and if the Wolverines can snag one or two wins there, Michigan will have a fighter's chance to get back into the dance.