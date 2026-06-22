Michigan Trending to Pluck Monsanna Torbert From Ohio State After Successful Weekend

Anytime Michigan can beat its rival Ohio State on the recruiting trail, fans will rejoice. It's not a done deal in the recruitment of four-star cornerback Monsanna Torbert, but coming off his Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines now appear to be in the driver's seat.

Torbert, who was once committed to Indiana, has been leaning toward the Buckeyes. In fact, there were questions surrounding Torbert's appearance in Ann Arbor this weekend. Some didn't know if he would be there, but Torbert was there, and was among the 22 players on their official visits to Michigan.

After a great weekend at Michigan, Torbert is now trending to the Wolverines. On3's Allen Trieu and Ethan McDowell have placed predictions in favor of Michigan landing the Ohio native. Trieu placed a prediction of a 65 confidence level, while McDowell was at 70%.

An elite Ohio product

It felt like now or never for Michigan if it had any chance at Torbert. He gave the Wolverines a chance, and Michigan certainly capitalized. While Torbert's recruitment could still change, he plans on announcing on July 1, you have to credit what Michigan did.

Torbert is a 5'11", 175-pound corner who is one of the top prospects from Ohio. He is Rivals' No. 70 player in the 2027 class, along with being the No. 10 cornerback, and No. 3 player from the state of Ohio.

2027 4⭐️ CB Monsanna Torbert Jr on his official visit to Michigan @OhThats_UNO #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uC2tL4TEfI — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) June 21, 2026

The Cincinnati (OH) Princeton product has almost any offer out there. Programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Texas, among others have all offered Torbert.

Not only is Torbert a shutdown corner, but he also excelled both ways at the high school level. In 2025, Torbert 40 tackles, three interceptions, and three pass breakups on defense, while he tallied 1791 yards passing and 26 touchdowns, along with 450 yards rushing with four more touchdowns.

Michigan's 2027 secondary could be the real deal

It's not shocking to see the new staff go all in on the secondary. Michigan's depth at both cornerback and safety isn't deep, and the Wolverines are set to lose four starters after the 2026 season. Michigan needs to build depth and it is looking to do so in this cycle.

This #Michigan 2027 secondary class has a chance to be really, really good. — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) June 21, 2026

The Wolverines already have four defensive backs in the fold in the '27 cycle, and Michigan is looking to add at least three more players back there. If the Wolverines can add Torbert, Michigan is also looking to add four-star safety Marcus Jones, who was in Ann Arbor this weekend, along with five-star corner Joshua Dobson.

If the Wolverines can go three-for-three to finish the cycle, Michigan will have the best secondary class in the country.