Michigan Football Loses First Commitment Under Kyle Whittingham as Ole Miss Surges

It took some time for Kyle Whittingham to gain his first commitment as the new Michigan head coach, but once he did, he started to gain more and more. It all started back on March 24 when four-star defensive back Darrell Mattison committed to the Wolverines.

But skip ahead nearly a month and Mattison is no longer in the class.

On Tuesday night, Mattison announced he was decommitting from Michigan.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Darrell Mattison has Decommitted from Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 160 S from Chicago, IL had been Committed to the Wolverines since March 24thhttps://t.co/k8r7t6CvSG pic.twitter.com/YGo2qjAitm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 28, 2026

Mattison is listed as a 6', 160-pound safety. He is from Chicago (IL) Morgan Park. Michigan has gained some momentum recruiting around the Chicago area and having Mattison in the fold was likely helping. Per the Composite, Mattison is ranked as the No. 405 player in the nation and the No. 36-ranked safety.

What happened?

Mattison first took a visit to Michigan back on March 17 and he quickly decided he wanted to be a Wolverine. But programs kept recruiting Mattison and he opted to take another visit.

On April 25, the four-star safety took a visit to Ole Miss, and it appears like the Rebels are now surging in his recruitment. Following his visit to Ole Miss, Mattison not only decommitted to Michigan, but predictions are coming in that favor the Rebels.

Mattison currently has two official visits scheduled — one to Michigan and one to Ole Miss. It's not clear if he still plans on taking the official to Michigan, but if he does commit to Ole Miss, the visit in June would seem doubtful.

What it means for Michigan moving forward

With Mattison no longer in the class, Michigan has just five prospects committed in the 2027 cycle. The Wolverines have just one defensive back, which is three-star Maxwell Miles out of Las Vegas.

The secondary is in need of depth and that is a position the Wolverines are in need of. Kyle Whittingham has talked like he feels good about Michigan's starters back there, but he needs to see players develop as depth behind them.

Michigan is set to lose several starters from the secondary after this season. Jyaire Hill, Smith Snowden, Zeke Berry, and Rod Moore are all set to graduate. The Wolverines will likely want to take four or five defensive backs from this cycle to replenish.

The Wolverines will continue to search for players who fit what they are looking for. Whittingham and Co. are locking in on their targets and with visits being scheduled, expect Michigan to start finalizing things in the coming months.