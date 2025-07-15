Elite Michigan running back target rated as 5-star in brand-new Rivals300 rankings
A Michigan football running back target in the class of 2026 has found himself in an elite class.
On Monday, Rivals revealed its first-ever Rivals300 rankings by counting down the top 25 players in the country in the class of 2026.
Coming in at No. 12 in the rankings is Louisia County (Virginia) running back Savion Hiter, who is a top priority this recruiting cycle for Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford. In addition, Hiter is one of just 12 five-star prospects in the initial rankings (Wolverines edge commit Carter Meadows is another five-star prospect and ranked No. 5).
The article also gives a scouting summary of Hiter's game and what he would bring to the college program he ends up at.
"Gifted runner with an advanced blend of athleticism, fluidity, and instincts as a high school underclassman," the report read. "Physically developed, measuring in at over 5-foot-11 and around 200 pounds prior to his senior season. Registers as a strong athlete, running an 11.11 second mark in the 100-meters as a freshman. Also jumped close to 45 feet in the triple jump – an outstanding mark. Turned multiple dominant seasons as a high school underclassman, including a 1,698-yard, 26-touchdown junior campaign that saw him run for 10.8 yards per carry. Looks to be a natural runner. An extremely fluid and smooth mover who changes directions effortlessly. Shows excellent acceleration. Cuts on a dime and makes defenders miss in space. Runs with pace and instincts. A strong tackle-breaker who runs through contact due to a strong leg drive. A phenomenal high school football player who also makes big plays on defense. Has the potential and upside to be one of the best running back prospects in several cycles.”
Alford has had a long-lasting relationship with Hiter as he started recruiting the elite back when Alford held the same position at Ohio State. Hiter has taken five documented visits to Ann Arbor, including an official visit on June 13.