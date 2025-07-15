Wolverine Digest

Elite Michigan running back target rated as 5-star in brand-new Rivals300 rankings

The Wolverines are hoping to land one of the most elite backs in the nation

Seth Berry

Nov 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines coach Tony Alford reacts to fans heckling him after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines coach Tony Alford reacts to fans heckling him after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

A Michigan football running back target in the class of 2026 has found himself in an elite class.

On Monday, Rivals revealed its first-ever Rivals300 rankings by counting down the top 25 players in the country in the class of 2026.

Coming in at No. 12 in the rankings is Louisia County (Virginia) running back Savion Hiter, who is a top priority this recruiting cycle for Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford. In addition, Hiter is one of just 12 five-star prospects in the initial rankings (Wolverines edge commit Carter Meadows is another five-star prospect and ranked No. 5).

The article also gives a scouting summary of Hiter's game and what he would bring to the college program he ends up at.

"Gifted runner with an advanced blend of athleticism, fluidity, and instincts as a high school underclassman," the report read. "Physically developed, measuring in at over 5-foot-11 and around 200 pounds prior to his senior season. Registers as a strong athlete, running an 11.11 second mark in the 100-meters as a freshman. Also jumped close to 45 feet in the triple jump – an outstanding mark. Turned multiple dominant seasons as a high school underclassman, including a 1,698-yard, 26-touchdown junior campaign that saw him run for 10.8 yards per carry. Looks to be a natural runner. An extremely fluid and smooth mover who changes directions effortlessly. Shows excellent acceleration. Cuts on a dime and makes defenders miss in space. Runs with pace and instincts. A strong tackle-breaker who runs through contact due to a strong leg drive. A phenomenal high school football player who also makes big plays on defense. Has the potential and upside to be one of the best running back prospects in several cycles.”

Alford has had a long-lasting relationship with Hiter as he started recruiting the elite back when Alford held the same position at Ohio State. Hiter has taken five documented visits to Ann Arbor, including an official visit on June 13.

More Michigan News

Report: SEC school will push to flip Michigan offensive line commit

Dusty May believes Michigan basketball can be 'even more unique' in 2025-26

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore breaks down competition at left tackle, which remains an 'open competition'

CBS Sports evaluates Michigan football's chances to win a national title in near future

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Home/Recruiting