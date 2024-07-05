Michigan Football Makes Top Group For 4-Star, Top 100 Prospect
Michigan football has already landed two recruits from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy in four-star running back Donovan Johnson and three-star interior offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn.
The Wolverines are in the hunt for more high-caliber players from the powerhouse program as well, including four-star safety Zechariah Fort, who narrowed his list of suitors to 13 schools on Friday. Michigan has stiff competition in this recruiting battle, as Fort also included Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee, Florida, Nebraska, Washington and UCLA in his top group.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Fort is considered the No. 84 overall prospect, No. 7 safety and No. 11 player in the state of Florida for the 2025 recruiting class. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder has garnered 33 scholarship offers from FBS programs, making him one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. While Fort appears far from a final decision, Florida State may be the early team to beat as he has taken several trips to Tallahassee to unofficially visit the Seminoles. Fort has also unofficially visited Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan, among others.
If U-M defensive back coach LaMar Morgan and the Wolverines are able to pull Fort out of south Florida, he would be an excellent addition to their 2025 class which already includes four-star Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga safety Kainoa Winston (No. 95 overall). You'd be hard-pressed to find a better safety combination in one class than those two.
After a slow start to this current recruiting cycle, Michigan is up to 13 commitments in the 2025 class after adding eight verbal pledges in June. However, the Wolverines have seen three previous high-profile prospects commit elswhere this month in four-star Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph defensive lineman Maxwell Roy (Ohio State), four-star Brooklin (Mass.) Dexter interior offensive lineman Hardy Watts (Wisconsin) and four-star Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley edge rusher Marco Jones (Texas A&M).
Good news could be on the way next week for Michigan however, as the Wolverines are the current favorites to land four-star Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh tight end Andrew Olesh (No. 121) and three-star Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Phillip Wright (No. 533). Olesh — who is also considering Alabama and Penn State — is set to announce his commitment on July 8, while Wright will make his announcement on July 13 between Michigan and Georgia Tech.
Michigan's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 20 in the country and No. 7 in the Big Ten, through the Wolverines average player ranking of 91.03 is the third-best mark in the conference.
