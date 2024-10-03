Four-star center includes Michigan basketball in Top 4, sets commitment date
One month until the Dusty May era begins for Michigan basketball, the Wolverines may be closing in on a Top 30 national prospect on the recruiting trail.
On Thursday, On3 Sports' Joe Tipton reported 2025 four-star Las Vegas (Nev.) Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton has narrowed his list to four potential schools, and Michigan made the cut. The 6-foot-10, 210-pounder — who has received more than 30 scholarship offers from Division I programs — is also considering BYU, UNLV and Stanford alongside the Wolverines.
Staton will announce his college decision on Nov. 4, which happens to be the day of May's debut at Michigan. The Wolverines will host Cleveland State at the Crisler Center that evening in Ann Arbor. According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Staton is considered the No. 29 overall prospect, No. 3 center and No. 1 player from the state of Nevada in the 2025 recruiting class.
Staton is the second high-profile 2025 prospect to include Michigan as a finalist over the past week, joining five-star Flint (Mich.) St. Mary's combo-guard Trey McKenney. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder narrowed his list to three schools last Thursday, with the Wolverines battling USC and Georgetown for his commitment. Michigan does not yet have a player committed from the 2025 class, but if May is able to land both McKenney and Staton his rebuild in Ann Arbor will generate a massive amount of excitement in Ann Arbor.
