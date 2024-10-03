Four-star center includes Michigan basketball in Top 4, sets commitment date

NEWS: Xavion Staton, the No. 31 overall player in the 2025 class, will announce his college commitment on November 4th, he tells @On3Recruits.



The 7-0 center will decide between Michigan, BYU, UNLV, and Stanford.



Story: