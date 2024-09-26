Michigan basketball trending for elite five-star guard
New Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May is still working on landing his first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. May came in after the Wolverines let go of Juwan Howard and May did a great job of filling the Wolverines' roster through both the transfer portal and landing players from the 2024 recruiting class.
May and the Wolverines have been gaining momentum with several players in the '25 class and one player in particular is trending toward Ann Arbor. Elite five-star guard Trey McKenney announced he trimmed his list down to three schools. Georgetown, Michigan, and USC are his final three and McKenney, at some point, will choose between those three.
The Flint (MI) St. Mary's product is a 6-foot-4 combo guard. According to the 247Sports' Composite, McKenney is a five-star and is ranked as the 20th-best player in the '25 class. He is also the third-ranked combo guard in the country.
McKenney has visited Michigan four times and was most recently there last weekend when the Wolverines hosted USC. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Michigan a 28.2% chance of landing him and that leads all schools on the RPM.
There are two FutreCast's in Michigan's favor over at Rivals. The Maize & Blue Review's Josh Henschke and Rvials' National Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy both predicted McKenney to land in Ann Arbor.
It would be a huge land for May and the Wolverines. Getting a big-time Michigan player to head to Ann Arbor is exactly what May wanted to do when getting the job.
