Four-Star Cornerback Explains Why he Has Michigan as Top 5 School

After weighing a huge offer list from several top schools across the country, four-star cornerback Juju Johnson (Long Beach, Calif.) has trimmed the list of schools he is considering to five, with Michigan making the cut, according to a report from Rivals' Greg Biggins.

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) ATH Juju Johnson cut his list to five and locked in a commitment date



"Those are the five I felt not just most comfortable with but the ones that checked off all the boxes for me.”



Intel: https://t.co/h7aSt5pZgv pic.twitter.com/V9N46glCIy — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 16, 2026

The Wolverines will slug it out with Oklahoma, Miami (FL.), California and UCLA to try to land the No. 67 overall prospect in the class of 2027.

According to the report from Rivals, Johnson has set a commitment date of June 27.

Why Wolverines are in Johnson's Top 5

Johnson is fresh off a visit to Ann Arbor as he stopped by Michigan last week, telling Rivals he enjoyed the atmosphere and had a nice time catching up with coaches he has already come to know very well.

"I was just at Michigan last week and liked it a lot," Johnson told Rivals. "I know that staff really well already from when they were at Utah and have a good relationship with Jernaro Gilford, the DB coach from when he was at BYU. That was my first time visiting Michigan and I really liked everything about it. It’s a school with great tradition and facilities, passionate fan base with a great staff known for playing great defense. I’ve always had interest in Michigan, they actually made my top five last November when I first made my cut. Now the new staff is in and I’m really excited about what they’re building.”

Can Michigan land Johnson?

With Michigan being the only school from the Midwest left in Johnson's recruitment, it signals that he sees the Wolverines as a serious contender and would at least consider travelling across the country to come play in Ann Arbor.

With Miami and Oklahoma also in the mix, it's clear that Johnson is looking for the right football fit instead of solely being focused on staying close to home, which he still may do if he chooses Cal or UCLA.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The relationship between Johnson and Gilford is a big advantage for the Wolverines in this one, and getting him in Ann Arbor for his debut visit could go a long way in determining whether Kyle Whittingham and company can close the deal in his recruitment.

The good news for the Wolverines is it sounds like he will be back again for an official visit, as he plans on doing for all of the schools in his top five.

"Those are the five I felt not just most comfortable with but the ones that checked off all the boxes for me,” Johnson said to Rivals. “I already visited all five and I’ll be back for an official visit to each school."