Why Michigan Edge John Henry Daley Will Become a Top Defensive Playmaker in 2026

After losing its top three edge rushers from a season ago, Michigan needed to replace their production. Derrick Moore quietly became one of the best edge rushers in the Big Ten after tallying 10 sacks in 2025. But if healthy, the Wolverines might have a new edge rusher who can wreak even more havoc.

John Henry Daley suffered an Achilles injury at the end of the 2025 season, and even after missing the last couple of games, Daley still finished as one of the most proven pass rushers in all of football. After recording 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss, Daley was named an All-American.

Now coming to Ann Arbor, following head coach Kyle Whittingham, he is expected to make an immediate impact on Michigan's defense.

Exceptional get-off

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In a recent article, ESPN named a few non-QBs who will become playmakers in 2026. Daley was the second player mentioned, and while interviewing Whittingham, it's all because of his 'get-off' ability. Daley has a constant motor and will wear down the offensive line as the game goes on. Whittingham said the No. 1 factor that makes an edge rusher great — Daley has.

"He's as hard a worker as you'll find," Whittingham told ESPN. "What makes him so good is his get-off. That's the No. 1 factor in becoming a great edge rusher. He's got an exceptional get-off, great quickness, and he's relentless. He finds a way to get home and he'll just keep coming at you, snap after snap, and just wear you out."

Ready to attack this June

Michigan already has a good stable of edge rushers, but none as proven as Daley. Cameron Brandt, Dom Nichols, Lugard Edokpayi, and Nate Marshall are all expected to rotate and look to make a name for themselves in 2026. But with the addition of Daley, the room went from good to great.

And as far as his injury, Daley was supposed to be a full-go by June 1. The Wolverines are now in their summer conditioning mode, and by fall camp, Whittingham expects no issues with Daley from a rehab standpoint.

"He has attacked the rehab just like we expected him to," Whittingham said. "That's just how he lives his life. He attacks everything. He's very valuable. We have some good edge guys already, and he just adds to that group. He certainly fits the bill of a dominant pass rusher."

It's going to be a change for Daley, coming from the Big 12 to the Big Ten, but with how he excels at getting to the quarterback, expect some big numbers from the former BYU and Utah standout.